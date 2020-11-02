New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228014/?utm_source=GNW

76 bn during 2020-202,4 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our reports on the automotive digital instrument cluster market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digital instrument cluster enhances the vehicle’s interior, multilayer display enabling further developments in digital instrument cluster, and development of RTOS providing scalable foundation for a range of instrument cluster products. In addition, the digital instrument cluster enhances the vehicle’s interior is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive digital instrument cluster market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive digital instrument cluster market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Luxury vehicles

• Mid-segment vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of superior graphic display as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital instrument cluster market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of a prism display that emulates real 3D effects and digital cockpits are becoming popular in the automotive ecosystem will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive digital instrument cluster market covers the following areas:

• Automotive digital instrument cluster market sizing

• Automotive digital instrument cluster market forecast

• Automotive digital instrument cluster market industry analysis





