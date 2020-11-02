Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Philadelphia area and from across the world as they explore the CIO’s role in strengthening decision-making and strategic planning for members of the C-suite.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will bring together CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Philadelphia area and across the world as they explore the CIO’s role in strengthening decision-making and strategic planning for members of the C-suite at HMG Strategy’s 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on Thursday, November 5 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



Critical issues that CIOs and technology leaders will be discussing at the event include steps they’re taking to deliver real-time customer and market intelligence to C-suite and line-of-business leaders to accelerate and strengthen decision making and to grow the pipeline as well as recommendations from industry search executives on how tech leaders can successfully position themselves for the next big opportunity.

“There’s never been a better time to be a technology executive,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “CEOs and Boards are looking to CIOs, CISOs and other technology leaders to play a more strategic role in enabling the business, to identify new business opportunities in core, parallel and new markets, and shape a winning culture.”

Prominent technology leaders speaking at the Philadelphia CIO Summit will include:

Snehal Antani, Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai

Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Doug Beaudoin , CIO, Deloitte

, CIO, Deloitte Lawrence Bilker, EVP, CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

EVP, CIO, Pyramid Healthcare Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search Meredith Harper, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company John Hodge, Managing Partner for the Americas, Miramar Global Executive Search LLC

Managing Partner for the Americas, Miramar Global Executive Search LLC Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Craig Mackereth, GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street

GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street JJ Markee, CISO, Baxter International

CISO, Baxter International David Politis, Founder, CEO, BetterCloud

Founder, CEO, BetterCloud Phil Richards , CSO, Ivanti

, CSO, Ivanti John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners

Managing Partner, Rossman Partners Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Michael Vennera, CIO, Independence Blue Cross

CIO, Independence Blue Cross Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, Darktrace, Ivanti, RingCentral, Okta, Rimini Street, and SIM Philadelphia.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To view HMG Strategy’s full lineup of upcoming summits, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 10. World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Karthik Balakrishnan , CTO, Wysdom.AI

, CTO, Wysdom.AI Joanne Boucher , Vice President, xiBOSS Corporation

, Vice President, xiBOSS Corporation David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Hari Candadai , GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street

, GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street Beatriz Copelli , Group Functional CIO – Finance, HR, Legal & External Affairs, Global Shared Services, British American Tobacco

, Group Functional CIO – Finance, HR, Legal & External Affairs, Global Shared Services, British American Tobacco Ben Draper , CIO, Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Group Company

, CIO, Sym-Tech Dealer Services, an Amynta Group Company Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Naveen Kumar, Vice President , Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group

, Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group Drew McFeetors , Consultant, Egon Zehnder

, Consultant, Egon Zehnder Lisa Porlier , Managing Director, Technology Sector Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Managing Director, Technology Sector Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates Ali Rayl , VP of Customer Experience, Slack

, VP of Customer Experience, Slack Jonathan Rende, Senior Vice President of Product, PagerDuty

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 10 include Ivanti, PagerDuty, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SIM Toronto and Slack.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be launching its inaugural 2020 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 13. Distinguished speakers at the event will include:

Tony Alferez , VP of Technology, Gear Up Sports, Inc.

, VP of Technology, Gear Up Sports, Inc. Richard Appleyard , Ph.D., CIO, Oregon State Police, President, SIM Portland

, Ph.D., CIO, Oregon State Police, President, SIM Portland Lutz Beck , CIO, Daimler Trucks North America

, CIO, Daimler Trucks North America Ben Berry , Executive VP, Information Technology & CIO, Bonneville Power Administration

, Executive VP, Information Technology & CIO, Bonneville Power Administration Megan Douglas , CIO, Ascena Retail Group, Inc.

, CIO, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Michelle Garvey , CIO, J. Crew

, CIO, J. Crew Nikhil Gupta , Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc.

, Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc. Dutt Kalluri , SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge

, SVP Office of CIO/SVP Global Technology, Broadridge Jordan Masanga, CIO, Oregon Public Employees Retirement System



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, ArmorCode, RingCentral and SIM Portland.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar with Okta on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘Automation in the New Normal: Rapid On/Offboarding of Workers -Anywhere and On Any Device.’ This event, which will feature Gurinder Bhatti, Senior Solutions Engineer at Okta, and Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director at HMG Strategy, will focus on the benefits of automating onboarding and offboarding, and how Okta Lifecycle Management can help streamline many of the manual processes that your organization likely has in place today.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43348b59-050c-4532-bd91-9d4121f8d896



