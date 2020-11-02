MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that management is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:
A live webcast of each event, along with presentation materials and archived audio replays of each presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.
Contacts
|Investor Relations:
|Press/Media:
|Ronnie Speight
|Danielle DeForge
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
|Vice President, External Communications
|+1 919 745 2745
|+1 202 210 5992
|Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com
|danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com
Syneos Health, Inc.
Morrisville, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
Syneos Health_rgb_r.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: