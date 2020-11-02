TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net income of $1.9 million, $.06 Per Share. 

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are intensely focused on creating positive cash flow to aggressively pay down debt.  Year to date, we have paid down $33 million and are on pace to reduce our total bank debt by 20% - 25% for the year."

  • During Q3 2020, shipments improved over Q2 levels and our costs of $29.30 per ton remained within our expectations.
  • In the first nine months of 2020, bank debt was reduced by $33 million, and operating cash flow was $34.1 million.  Coal inventories decreased $4.5 million in Q3.  We anticipate shipments increasing in Q4 and inventory levels to continue to decline, further improving operating cash flow.
  • As of September 30, 2020, both our liquidity and our leverage ratio improved to $52.7 million and 2.46X, respectively.  Leverage was comfortably within our covenant of 3.5X.

Solid Sales Position Through 2022

  • Due to the impacts and economic uncertainty of COVID-19, the Company is continuing to suspend sales guidance, but still carries a strong contracted sales position through 2022.
  Contracted Estimated  
  Tons Priced  
Year (millions)* per ton  
2020 (Q4) 2.1 $40.00  
2021 5.0 $39.30  
2022 5.3 $40.20  
  12.4    

 * Contracted tons are subject to adjustment due to the exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or reduce tonnage if such options exist in the customer contract.  Our actual shipments for the remainder of 2020 are estimated to be 1.7 million tons as we expect our customers to defer or carryover 400,000 tons from 2020 to 2021 from the contracted tons noted above, resulting in contracted and carryover tons of 5.4 million for 2021. 

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2020  2019   2020   2019 
Net Income (loss) $1,923 $(3,723)  $(1,483)  $(67) 
Total Revenues $65,128 $83,096  $179,747  $244,719 
Tons Sold  1,585  2,118   4,355   6,055 
Average Price per Ton $40.85 $39.13  $40.68  $39.51 
Bank Debt $146,925 $172,000  $146,925  $172,000 
Operating Cash Flow $15,810 $12,612  $34,109  $36,323 
Adjusted EBITDA* $17,077 $10,451  $44,151  $52,109 
Adjusted Free Cash Flow ** $11,557 $1,100  $24,651  $21,695 

 EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.

Reconciliation of GAAP “net income” to non-GAAP “adjusted EBITDA” (in thousands).

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
Net income (loss) $1,923  $(3,723)  $(1,483)  $(67) 
Income tax benefit  (461)   (3,473)   (3,255)   (3,318) 
Loss from Hourglass Sands  64   47   205   438 
(Income) loss from equity method investments  119   184   (1,167)   350 
DD&A  9,313   11,774   30,151   35,598 
Asset impairment  1,799      1,799    
ARO accretion  348   320   1,024   943 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  38   1   38   (99) 
Loss (gain) on marketable securities     14   (14)   (334) 
Interest Expense  2,329   3,558   10,877   13,546 
Other amortization  1,452   1,323   4,274   3,614 
Change in fair value of fuel hedges  (138)   -   775    
Stock-based compensation  291   426   927   1,438 
Adjusted EBITDA $17,077  $10,451  $44,151  $52,109 
             

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
Net income (loss) $1,923  $(3,723)  $(1,483)  $(67) 
(Income) loss from equity method investments  119   184   (1,167)   350 
Deferred income tax benefit  (387)   (3,047)   (2,657)   (2,741) 
DD&A  9,315   11,778   30,159   35,612 
Asset impairment  1,799      1,799    
ARO accretion  348   320   1,024   943 
Deferred financing costs amortization  610   543   1,686   1,628 
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps  (995)   162   981   3,018 
Change in fair value of fuel hedges  (138)      775    
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  38   1   38   (99) 
Maintenance capex  (1,365)   (5,537)   (7,413)   (18,373) 
Stock-based compensation less taxes paid  290   419   909   1,424 
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $11,557  $1,100  $24,651  $21,695 
             

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

