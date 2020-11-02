TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net income of $1.9 million, $.06 Per Share.
Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are intensely focused on creating positive cash flow to aggressively pay down debt. Year to date, we have paid down $33 million and are on pace to reduce our total bank debt by 20% - 25% for the year."
Solid Sales Position Through 2022
|Contracted
|Estimated
|Tons
|Priced
|Year
|(millions)*
|per ton
|2020 (Q4)
|2.1
|$40.00
|2021
|5.0
|$39.30
|2022
|5.3
|$40.20
|12.4
* Contracted tons are subject to adjustment due to the exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or reduce tonnage if such options exist in the customer contract. Our actual shipments for the remainder of 2020 are estimated to be 1.7 million tons as we expect our customers to defer or carryover 400,000 tons from 2020 to 2021 from the contracted tons noted above, resulting in contracted and carryover tons of 5.4 million for 2021.
The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net Income (loss)
|$1,923
|$(3,723)
|$(1,483)
|$(67)
|Total Revenues
|$65,128
|$83,096
|$179,747
|$244,719
|Tons Sold
|1,585
|2,118
|4,355
|6,055
|Average Price per Ton
|$40.85
|$39.13
|$40.68
|$39.51
|Bank Debt
|$146,925
|$172,000
|$146,925
|$172,000
|Operating Cash Flow
|$15,810
|$12,612
|$34,109
|$36,323
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$17,077
|$10,451
|$44,151
|$52,109
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow **
|$11,557
|$1,100
|$24,651
|$21,695
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.
Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.
Reconciliation of GAAP “net income” to non-GAAP “adjusted EBITDA” (in thousands).
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$1,923
|$(3,723)
|$(1,483)
|$(67)
|Income tax benefit
|(461)
|(3,473)
|(3,255)
|(3,318)
|Loss from Hourglass Sands
|64
|47
|205
|438
|(Income) loss from equity method investments
|119
|184
|(1,167)
|350
|DD&A
|9,313
|11,774
|30,151
|35,598
|Asset impairment
|1,799
|—
|1,799
|—
|ARO accretion
|348
|320
|1,024
|943
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|38
|1
|38
|(99)
|Loss (gain) on marketable securities
|—
|14
|(14)
|(334)
|Interest Expense
|2,329
|3,558
|10,877
|13,546
|Other amortization
|1,452
|1,323
|4,274
|3,614
|Change in fair value of fuel hedges
|(138)
|-
|775
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|291
|426
|927
|1,438
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$17,077
|$10,451
|$44,151
|$52,109
Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$1,923
|$(3,723)
|$(1,483)
|$(67)
|(Income) loss from equity method investments
|119
|184
|(1,167)
|350
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(387)
|(3,047)
|(2,657)
|(2,741)
|DD&A
|9,315
|11,778
|30,159
|35,612
|Asset impairment
|1,799
|—
|1,799
|—
|ARO accretion
|348
|320
|1,024
|943
|Deferred financing costs amortization
|610
|543
|1,686
|1,628
|Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|(995)
|162
|981
|3,018
|Change in fair value of fuel hedges
|(138)
|—
|775
|—
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|38
|1
|38
|(99)
|Maintenance capex
|(1,365)
|(5,537)
|(7,413)
|(18,373)
|Stock-based compensation less taxes paid
|290
|419
|909
|1,424
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$11,557
|$1,100
|$24,651
|$21,695
Conference Call
As previously announced our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm eastern time. Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows: Toll-free (888) 347-5317; Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657; Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll-Free (877) 344-7529; Canada Toll-Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10148523.
Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.
