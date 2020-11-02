Financial Highlights



3Q 2020 GAAP 3Q 2020 Non-GAAP • Net sales $126.0 million (-8% Q/Q, +14% Y/Y) $126.0 million (-8% Q/Q, +11% Y/Y) • Gross margin 49.1% 49.1% • Operating margin 20.5% 23.0% • Earnings per diluted ADS $0.70 $0.76

Business Highlights

SSD controller sales increased about 20% Q/Q and Y/Y

eMMC+UFS controller sales declined about 50% Q/Q and about 10% Y/Y

SSD solutions sales declined about 10% Q/Q and increased about 50% Y/Y

Repurchased $25.0 million of ADSs

PCIe Gen4 SSD controller design-wins with over 10 customers, including 5 NAND flash makers

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the third quarter, net sales (GAAP) decreased sequentially to $126.0 million from $136.8 million in second quarter 2020. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $24.3 million or $0.70 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $28.2 million or $0.80 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in second quarter 2020.

For the third quarter, net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $26.7 million or $0.76 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from net income (non-GAAP) of $28.6 million or $0.81 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in second quarter 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Review

“Our third quarter results exceeded expectations due to stronger sales of SSD controllers,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “And as expected, our eMMC+UFS controller sales declined significantly due to a temporary customer inventory adjustment, while our SSD solutions sales were softer than anticipated.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP 3Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2019

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2019

Revenue $ 126.0 $ 136.8 $ 110.5 $ 126.0 $ 136.8 $ 113.2 Gross profit

Percent of revenue $61.8

49.1

% $68.4

50.0

% $54.8

49.6

% $61.9

49.1

% $68.4

50.0

% $56.4

49.8

% Operating expenses $ 36.0 $ 38.3 $ 50.2 $ 32.9 $ 38.0 $ 31.4 Operating income

Percent of revenue $25.8

20.5

% $30.1

22.0

% $4.6

4.1

% $29.0

23.0

% $30.4

22.2

% $25.0

22.1

% Earnings per diluted ADS $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 0.12 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 $ 0.69

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2019 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $ 368.4 $ 379.7 $ 337.9 Routine capital expenditures $ 2.6 $ 4.1 $ 3.9 Dividend payments $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 10.0

During the third quarter, we had $2.6 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 25, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On August 20, 2020, we paid $12.3 million to shareholders as the fourth installment of our annual dividend. On October 26, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. The first installment of our annual dividend will be paid on November 25, 2020.

On November 21, 2018, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADS over a 24-month period. In the third quarter, we purchased $25.0 million of our ADSs at an average price of $39.91 per ADS. Since the start of this program, we have repurchased $84.8 million of our ADSs and $115.2 million remains unused under the program. On October 26, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the extension of the expiration of this program to November 21, 2021.

Business Outlook

“We expect our fourth quarter revenue to rebound as SSD controller sales strengthen further,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “In addition, our eMMC+UFS controllers are making good progress towards recovery in the fourth quarter while SSD solutions are expected to be seasonally down. We expect our fourth quarter to be a solid finish to an unpredictable year and a good foundation for a stronger 2021.”

For the fourth quarter of 2020, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $130m to $139m

3% to 10% Q/Q -- $130m to $139m

3% to 10% Q/Q Gross margin 47.9% to 49.9% Approximately $0.2m* 48.0% to 50.0% Operating margin 12.3% to 14.4% Approximately $8.4m to $9.4m** 19.5% to 20.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million of stock-based compensation.

**Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $8.4 million to $9.4 million of stock-based compensation.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on November 3, 2020.

Speakers:

Wallace Kou, President & CEO

Riyadh Lai, CFO

Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Conference Call Details

Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Replay Numbers (for 7 days):

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com .

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon and Bigtera product lines and include goodwill and intangible assets impairment expenses, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation and customer sales returns and accounts receivable attributable to these product lines.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Amortization of intangible assets consist of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.

Litigation expenses consist of legal expenses relating to intellectual property disputes, commercial claims and other types of litigation. While litigation may arise in the ordinary course of our business, we nevertheless consider litigation to be an unusual and unplanned activity and therefore exclude this charge when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Gain on disposal of long-term investments relate to gains from our sale of FCI, our specialty RF IC product line, and the sale of our investment in ProGrade, a professional-grade memory card manufacturer.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 110,518 136,811 126,043 304,058 395,624 Cost of sales 55,727 68,417 64,217 155,519 201,512 Gross profit 54,791 68,394 61,826 148,539 194,112 Operating expenses Research & development 24,439 28,901 26,378 76,394 84,624 Sales & marketing 5,922 5,823 6,077 18,990 18,394 General & administrative 3,648 3,531 3,528 11,593 11,019 Amortization of intangible assets 255 - - 766 - Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 15,970 - - 15,970 - Operating income 4,557 30,139 25,843 24,826 80,075 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 1,751 1,323 841 5,187 3,896 Gain on disposal of long-term investments 38 - - 12,941 - Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (362 ) (142 ) 551 64 (72 ) Others, net 6 6 (6 ) 59 15 Subtotal 1,433 1,187 1,386 18,251 3,839 Income before income tax 5,990 31,326 27,229 43,077 83,914 Income tax expense 1,777 3,115 2,962 4,108 5,522 Net income 4,213 28,211 24,267 38,969 78,392 Earnings per basic ADS 0.12 0.80 0.70 1.10 2.24 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.12 0.80 0.70 1.10 2.24 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 49.6 % 50.0 % 49.1 % 48.9 % 49.1 % Operating margin 4.1 % 22.0 % 20.5 % 8.2 % 20.2 % Net margin 3.8 % 20.6 % 19.3 % 12.8 % 19.8 %





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 ($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Gross profit (GAAP) 54,791 68,394 61,826 148,539 194,112 Gross margin (GAAP) 49.6 % 50.0 % 49.1 % 48.9 % 49.1 % Stock-based compensation (A) 50 3 55 164 96 SSD solutions restructuring 1,572 - - 6,557 - Gross profit (non-GAAP) (B) 56,413 68,397 61,881 155,260 194,208 Gross margin (non-GAAP) (C) 49.8 % 50.0 % 49.1 % 50.6 % 49.1 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 50,234 38,255 35,983 123,713 114,037 Stock-based compensation (A) (2,561 ) (243 ) (3,076 ) (7,077 ) (5,763 ) Amortization of intangible assets (255 ) - - (766 ) - SSD solutions restructuring (15,970 ) - - (15,970 ) - Litigation expense - - - 2 - Operating expenses (non-GAAP) (B) 31,448 38,012 32,907 99,902 108,274 Operating profit (GAAP) 4,557 30,139 25,843 24,826 80,075 Operating margin (GAAP) 4.1 % 22.0 % 20.5 % 8.2 % 20.2 % Total adjustments to operating profit 20,408 246 3,131 30,532 5,859 Operating profit (non-GAAP) (B) 24,965 30,385 28,974 55,358 85,934 Operating margin (non-GAAP) (C) 22.1 % 22.2 % 23.0 % 18.1 % 21.7 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 1,433 1,187 1,386 18,251 3,839 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 362 142 (551 ) (64 ) 72 Gain on disposal of long-term investments (38 ) - - (12,941 ) - Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) (B) 1,757 1,329 835 5,246 3,911 Net income (GAAP) 4,213 28,211 24,267 38,969 78,392 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B) 20,732 388 2,580 17,527 5,931 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B) (521 ) 2 (171 ) (1,279 ) (693 ) Net income (non-GAAP) (B), (C) 24,424 28,601 26,676 55,217 83,630 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $0.12 $0.80 $0.70 $1.10 $2.24 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) (B), (C) $0.69 $0.81 $0.76 $1.56 $2.38 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 35,153 35,164 34,891 35,388 35,061 Non-GAAP Adjustments 139 36 163 84 88 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 35,292 35,200 35,054 35,472 35,149 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of Sales 50 3 55 164 96 Research & development 1,811 118 2,163 4,750 3,937 Sales & marketing 320 85 405 999 825 General & administrative 430 40 508 1,328 1,001 (B) FCI divestiture items previously excluded from non-GAAP: Revenue - - - 10,359 - Gross Profit - - - 5,687 - Operating Expenses - - - 8,542 - Operating Profit - - - (2,855 ) - Non-Operating Income - - - 9 - Taxes - - - 8 - Net income - - - (2,854 ) - EPS - - - (0.08 ) - (C) Reconciliation with previous non-GAAP disclosures: Revenue (GAAP) 110,518 136,811 126,043 304,058 395,624 SSD solutions restructuring 2,656 - - 2,656 - Revenue (non-GAAP) 113,174 136,811 126,043 306,714 395,624 FCI - - - (10,359 ) - Revenue (non-GAAP) less FCI 113,174 136,811 126,043 296,355 395,624 Gross Margin (non-GAAP) less FCI 49.8 % 50.0 % 49.1 % 50.5 % 49.1 % Operating Margin (non-GAAP) less FCI 22.1 % 22.2 % 23.0 % 19.7 % 21.7 % EPS (non-GAAP) less FCI $0.69 $0.81 $0.76 US$1.64 $2.38





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, unaudited) Sep. 30 Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2019 2020 2020 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 308,191 350,790 341,281 Short-term investments 4,664 3,876 1,951 Accounts receivable (net) 90,332 93,825 95,519 Inventories 87,840 103,835 107,426 Refundable deposits – current 24,078 24,089 24,094 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,903 23,778 24,643 Total current assets 533,008 600,193 594,914 Long-term investments 3,000 5,000 5,000 Property and equipment (net) 98,749 102,156 102,046 Goodwill and intangible assets (net) 17,489 17,489 17,489 Other assets 14,002 11,556 10,984 Total assets 666,248 736,394 730,433 Accounts payable 32,457 34,209 37,148 Income tax payable 1,293 3,642 5,870 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,200 78,244 65,500 Total current liabilities 81,950 116,095 108,518 Other liabilities 31,810 27,202 26,207 Total liabilities 113,760 143,297 134,725 Shareholders’ equity 552,488 593,097 595,708 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 666,248 736,394 730,433





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 4,213 28,211 24,267 38,969 78,392 Depreciation & amortization 3,244 3,363 3,322 9,865 9,922 Stock-based compensation 2,611 246 3,131 7,241 5,859 Goodwill & intangible assets impairment 15,970 - - 15,970 - Investment impairment, losses & disposals (44 ) 33 1 (12,989 ) 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (21,925 ) (6,151 ) (552 ) (12,694 ) 1,287 Others 11 (1 ) 22 19 35 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,080 25,701 30,191 46,381 95,502 Purchase of property & equipment (3,925 ) (4,134 ) (2,618 ) (8,049 ) (13,148 ) Purchase of long-term investments - (2,000 ) - - (2,000 ) Disposal of long-term investments 38 - - 45,742 0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,887 ) (6,134 ) (2,618 ) 37,693 (15,148 ) Dividend payments (10,009 ) (12,278 ) (12,280 ) (31,882 ) (36,835 ) Share repurchases (25,015 ) - (25,013 ) (25,015 ) (25,013 ) Net cash used in financing activities (35,024 ) (12,278 ) (37,293 ) (56,897 ) (61,848 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash (34,831 ) 7,289 (9,720 ) 27,177 18,506 Effect of foreign exchange changes (24 ) (550 ) 323 (1,024 ) (342 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 368,135 369,075 375,814 307,127 348,253 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 333,280 375,814 366,417 333,280 366,417

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at this time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with any uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in our customers’ products; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on June 12, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.