New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epichlorohydrin Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096246/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on epichlorohydrin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of epoxy resins and high demand for epichlorohydrin in paints and coatings segment .In addition, increasing consumption of epoxy resins is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The epichlorohydrin market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The epichlorohydrin market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paints and coatings

• Electronics and electrical

• Adhesives

• Dyes and pigments

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the APAC is the largest producer and consumer of epichlorohydrin as one of the prime reasons driving the epichlorohydrin market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our epichlorohydrin market covers the following areas:

• Epichlorohydrin market sizing

• Epichlorohydrin market forecast

• Epichlorohydrin market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096246/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001