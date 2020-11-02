CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (the “Company”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Company (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Company dated October 28, 2020.

The Company will invest in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying securities of issuers operating in the real estate or related sectors, including real estate investment trusts, that the advisor believes are well-positioned to benefit from low interest rates, the rapid adoption of e-commerce, the growth of data infrastructure as well as attractive valuations in various areas of the real estate sector.

The Company’s investment objectives for the:

Class A Shares are to provide holders with:

(i) non-cumulative monthly cash distributions; and
(ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the portfolio

Preferred Shares are to:

(i) provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions; and
(ii) return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders upon maturity.

The number of Units (each Unit comprised of one Preferred Share and one Class A Share) or Class A Shares issuable for each security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of the securities of such Exchange Eligible Issuer on the principal stock exchange on which such Exchange Eligible Issuer’s securities are listed, during the three consecutive trading days ending on November 2, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”) calculated based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate and as adjusted to reflect dividends declared or distributions pending by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that trades on an ex-dividend basis until the closing of the offering (the “Closing Date”) by the sum of issue prices of a Preferred Share and Class A Share being $25.00 in the case of a subscription for Units or $15.00 in the case of a subscription for Class A Shares. The Exchange Ratio has been adjusted to reflect the $0.01 per Class A Share to be received by prospective purchasers who tendered securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers to the Company for Class A Shares. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to the Closing Date and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers up to but not including the Closing Date. Each Exchange Ratio has been rounded down to five decimal places.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Company pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period, the Exchange Ratio per Class A Share, and the Exchange Ratio per Unit.

NameTickerCUSIPISINVWAPExchange Ratio Per
Class A Share		Exchange Ratio Per
Unit
       
Long-Term Value Issuers      
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAP-U019456102CA019456102732.24102.147971.28964
Artis Real Estate Investment TrustAX-U04315L105CA04315L10588.39760.559470.33590
Atrium Mortgage Investment CorpAI04964G100CA04964G100010.68100.711590.42724
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAPR-U05329M104CA05329M10419.82320.654440.39292
AvalonBay Communities IncAVB053484101US0534841012183.618712.233087.34474
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment TrustBEI-U096631106CA096631106426.68801.778011.06752
Boston Properties IncBXP101121101US101121101896.48516.428053.85940
Brookfield Asset Management IncBAM/A112585104CA112585104039.77242.649721.59089
Brookfield Property Partners LPBPY-Un/aBMG16249107718.65971.243150.74638
BSR Real Estate Investment TrustHOM/U05585D103CA05585D10339.69310.645770.38772
Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR-U134921105CA134921105442.84502.854431.71380
Chartwell Retirement ResidencesCSH-U16141A103CA16141A10309.69620.645980.38784
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment TrustCHP-U17039A106CA17039A106612.06490.803780.48259
Cominar Real Estate Investment TrustCUF-U199910100CA19991010017.16250.477180.28650
Crombie Real Estate Investment TrustCRR-U227107109CA227107109412.95000.862750.51800
CT Real Estate Investment TrustCRT-U126462100CA126462100613.81130.920140.55245
Dream Office Real Estate Investment TrustD-U26153P104CA26153P104517.43621.161640.69744
DREAM Unlimited CorpDRM26153M507CA26153M507217.85701.189670.71428
Equity ResidentialEQR29476L107US29476L107062.33734.153052.49349
European Residential Real Estate Investment TrustERE-U29880W103CA29880W10324.07010.271160.16280
Extendicare IncEXE30224T863CA30224T86395.12080.341150.20483
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustFCA-U31833L101CA31833L10136.25500.416720.25020
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment CorpFC318323102CA318323102411.93740.795290.47749
Firm Capital Property TrustFCD-U318326105CA31832610545.38340.358650.21533
First Capital Real Estate Investment TrustFCR-U31890B103CA31890B103111.88830.792020.47553
H&R Real Estate Investment TrustHR-U403925407CA403925407910.24920.682820.40996
Healthpeak Properties IncPEAK42250P103US42250P103036.37062.390411.43520
Inovalis Real Estate Investment TrustINO-U45780E100CA45780E10077.69360.512560.30774
InterRent Real Estate Investment TrustIIP-U46071W205CA46071W205811.36230.756980.45449
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustKMP-U49410M102CA49410M102316.05371.069530.64214
Mainstreet Equity CorpMEQ560915100CA560915100965.10904.337712.60436
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment TrustMI-U60448E103CA60448E103416.28011.084620.65120
Morguard CorpMRC617577101CA617577101497.42636.490753.89705
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment TrustMRG-U61761E100CA61761E100713.85410.922980.55416
Morguard Real Estate Investment TrustMRT-U617914106CA61791410654.26070.283850.17042
Nexus Real Estate Investment TrustNXR-U65342N109CA65342N10961.61900.107860.06476
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment TrustNWH-U667495105CA667495105911.41500.760490.45660
Plaza Retail REITPLZ-U72820F103CA72820F10363.17360.211430.12694
PRO Real Estate Investment TrustPRV-U742694300CA74269430064.76340.317350.19053
RioCan Real Estate Investment TrustREI-U766910103CA766910103114.37040.957380.57481
Sienna Senior Living IncSIA82621K102CA82621K102111.69070.778860.46762
Simon Property Group IncSPG828806109US828806109183.73205.578413.34928
Slate Grocery REITSGR-U831062203CA831062203710.46850.697430.41874
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment TrustSRU-U83179X108CA83179X108720.97331.397290.83893
Tricon Residential IncTCN89612W102CA89612W102310.97860.731410.43914
Ventas IncVTR92276F100US92276F100352.89193.523772.11567
       
Industrial Issuers      
Americold Realty TrustCOLD03064D108US03064D108147.85703.188331.91427
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustDIR-U26153W109CA26153W109511.74090.782200.46963
Duke Realty CorpDRE264411505US264411505550.66413.352832.01304
Granite Real Estate Investment TrustGRT-U387437114CA387437114774.20394.943622.96815
Prologis IncPLD74340W103US74340W1036132.49428.827055.29976
Public StoragePSA74460D109US74460D1090306.167120.3975312.24668
STAG Industrial IncSTAG85254J102US85254J102541.50322.765031.66012
StorageVault Canada IncSVI86212H105CA86212H10553.31850.221080.13274
Summit Industrial Income REITSMU-U866120116CA866120116713.44980.896050.53799
Terreno Realty CorpTRNO88146M101US88146M101875.31755.017813.01270
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment TrustWIR/U92937G109CA92937G109012.89510.859100.51580
       
Specialized Issuers      
American Tower CorpAMT03027X100US03027X1000306.616520.4274712.26466
CoreSite Realty CorpCOR21870Q105US21870Q1058159.042510.595766.36170
Crown Castle International CorpCCI22822V101US22822V1017208.777513.909218.35109
CyrusOne IncCONE23283R100US23283R100594.15666.272923.76626
Digital Realty Trust IncDLR253868103US2538681030193.019312.859377.72077
Equinix IncEQIX29444U700US29444U7000978.018664.9228338.97968
FirstService CorpFSV33767E202CA33767E2024179.243611.941607.16974
QTS Realty Trust IncQTS74736A103US74736A103481.68995.442363.26759
Real Matters IncREAL75601Y100CA75601Y100723.56281.569800.94251
SBA Communications CorpSBAC78410G104US78410G1040388.396825.8758615.53587
       
Other Issuers      
Algonquin Power & Utilities CorpAQN015857105CA015857105320.31271.353280.81250
Alphabet IncGOOGL02079K305US02079K30592144.7700142.8893485.79079
Apple IncAAPL037833100US0378331005146.75429.758985.85929
AT&T IncT (US)00206R102US00206R102335.80452.385371.43218
Bank of MontrealBMO063671101CA063671101679.75405.313393.19016
Bank of Nova Scotia/TheBNS064149107CA064149107555.28563.683242.21142
BCE IncBCE05534B760CA05534B760453.69103.577012.14764
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM136069101CA136069101099.16766.606763.96670
CGI IncGIB/A12532H104CA12532H104782.23425.478633.28936
Cisco Systems IncCSCO17275R102US17275R102347.43633.160311.89745
Emera IncEMA290876101CA290876101853.62093.572342.14483
Enbridge IncENB29250N105CA29250N105036.54002.434381.46160
First National Financial CorpFN33564P103CA33564P103637.62412.506601.50496
Fortis Inc/CanadaFTS349553107CA349553107952.88843.489892.09533
Intel CorpINTC458140100US458140100158.70353.881802.33063
Inter Pipeline LtdIPL45833V109CA45833V109411.60940.773440.46437
Lightspeed POS IncLSPD53227R106CA53227R106442.24032.814141.68961
Manulife Financial CorpMFC56501R106CA56501R106418.04121.201940.72164
Mastercard IncMA57636Q104US57636Q1040384.755825.6332815.39023
Netflix IncNFLX64110L106US64110L1061650.830743.3597826.03322
NVIDIA CorpNVDA67066G104US67066G1040673.012444.8375826.92049
PayPal Holdings IncPYPL70450Y103US70450Y1038250.455216.6858810.01820
Premium Brands Holdings CorpPBH74061A108CA74061A108495.51016.363103.82040
Quebecor IncQBR/B748193208CA748193208430.87882.057211.23515
Rogers Communications IncRCI/B775109200CA775109200754.43943.626872.17757
Royal Bank of CanadaRY780087102CA780087102192.92766.191043.71710
Shaw Communications IncSJR/B82028K200CA82028K200221.77211.443930.86693
Shopify IncSHOP82509L107CA82509L10761267.252184.4271550.69008
Square IncSQ852234103US8522341036210.075913.995718.40303
Sun Life Financial IncSLF866796105CA866796105352.90793.524842.11631
Suncor Energy Inc.SU867224107CA867224107915.02941.001290.60117
TELUS CorpT87971M103CA87971M103222.71701.513450.90868
Toronto-Dominion Bank/TheTD891160509CA891160509258.72133.912142.34885
Verizon Communications IncVZ92343V104US92343V104475.56455.034273.02258

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.