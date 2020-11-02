CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. (the “Company”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Company (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Company dated October 28, 2020.
The Company will invest in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying securities of issuers operating in the real estate or related sectors, including real estate investment trusts, that the advisor believes are well-positioned to benefit from low interest rates, the rapid adoption of e-commerce, the growth of data infrastructure as well as attractive valuations in various areas of the real estate sector.
The Company’s investment objectives for the:
Class A Shares are to provide holders with:
(i) non-cumulative monthly cash distributions; and
(ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the portfolio
Preferred Shares are to:
(i) provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions; and
(ii) return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders upon maturity.
The number of Units (each Unit comprised of one Preferred Share and one Class A Share) or Class A Shares issuable for each security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of the securities of such Exchange Eligible Issuer on the principal stock exchange on which such Exchange Eligible Issuer’s securities are listed, during the three consecutive trading days ending on November 2, 2020 (the “Pricing Period”) calculated based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate and as adjusted to reflect dividends declared or distributions pending by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that trades on an ex-dividend basis until the closing of the offering (the “Closing Date”) by the sum of issue prices of a Preferred Share and Class A Share being $25.00 in the case of a subscription for Units or $15.00 in the case of a subscription for Class A Shares. The Exchange Ratio has been adjusted to reflect the $0.01 per Class A Share to be received by prospective purchasers who tendered securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers to the Company for Class A Shares. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to the Closing Date and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers up to but not including the Closing Date. Each Exchange Ratio has been rounded down to five decimal places.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Company pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period, the Exchange Ratio per Class A Share, and the Exchange Ratio per Unit.
|Name
|Ticker
|CUSIP
|ISIN
|VWAP
|Exchange Ratio Per
Class A Share
|Exchange Ratio Per
Unit
|Long-Term Value Issuers
|Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|AP-U
|019456102
|CA0194561027
|32.2410
|2.14797
|1.28964
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|AX-U
|04315L105
|CA04315L1058
|8.3976
|0.55947
|0.33590
|Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
|AI
|04964G100
|CA04964G1000
|10.6810
|0.71159
|0.42724
|Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|APR-U
|05329M104
|CA05329M1041
|9.8232
|0.65444
|0.39292
|AvalonBay Communities Inc
|AVB
|053484101
|US0534841012
|183.6187
|12.23308
|7.34474
|Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
|BEI-U
|096631106
|CA0966311064
|26.6880
|1.77801
|1.06752
|Boston Properties Inc
|BXP
|101121101
|US1011211018
|96.4851
|6.42805
|3.85940
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM/A
|112585104
|CA1125851040
|39.7724
|2.64972
|1.59089
|Brookfield Property Partners LP
|BPY-U
|n/a
|BMG162491077
|18.6597
|1.24315
|0.74638
|BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
|HOM/U
|05585D103
|CA05585D1033
|9.6931
|0.64577
|0.38772
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|CAR-U
|134921105
|CA1349211054
|42.8450
|2.85443
|1.71380
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-U
|16141A103
|CA16141A1030
|9.6962
|0.64598
|0.38784
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|CHP-U
|17039A106
|CA17039A1066
|12.0649
|0.80378
|0.48259
|Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust
|CUF-U
|199910100
|CA1999101001
|7.1625
|0.47718
|0.28650
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRR-U
|227107109
|CA2271071094
|12.9500
|0.86275
|0.51800
|CT Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRT-U
|126462100
|CA1264621006
|13.8113
|0.92014
|0.55245
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|D-U
|26153P104
|CA26153P1045
|17.4362
|1.16164
|0.69744
|DREAM Unlimited Corp
|DRM
|26153M507
|CA26153M5072
|17.8570
|1.18967
|0.71428
|Equity Residential
|EQR
|29476L107
|US29476L1070
|62.3373
|4.15305
|2.49349
|European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
|ERE-U
|29880W103
|CA29880W1032
|4.0701
|0.27116
|0.16280
|Extendicare Inc
|EXE
|30224T863
|CA30224T8639
|5.1208
|0.34115
|0.20483
|Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|FCA-U
|31833L101
|CA31833L1013
|6.2550
|0.41672
|0.25020
|Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
|FC
|318323102
|CA3183231024
|11.9374
|0.79529
|0.47749
|Firm Capital Property Trust
|FCD-U
|318326105
|CA3183261054
|5.3834
|0.35865
|0.21533
|First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
|FCR-U
|31890B103
|CA31890B1031
|11.8883
|0.79202
|0.47553
|H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
|HR-U
|403925407
|CA4039254079
|10.2492
|0.68282
|0.40996
|Healthpeak Properties Inc
|PEAK
|42250P103
|US42250P1030
|36.3706
|2.39041
|1.43520
|Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
|INO-U
|45780E100
|CA45780E1007
|7.6936
|0.51256
|0.30774
|InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
|IIP-U
|46071W205
|CA46071W2058
|11.3623
|0.75698
|0.45449
|Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|KMP-U
|49410M102
|CA49410M1023
|16.0537
|1.06953
|0.64214
|Mainstreet Equity Corp
|MEQ
|560915100
|CA5609151009
|65.1090
|4.33771
|2.60436
|Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|MI-U
|60448E103
|CA60448E1034
|16.2801
|1.08462
|0.65120
|Morguard Corp
|MRC
|617577101
|CA6175771014
|97.4263
|6.49075
|3.89705
|Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
|MRG-U
|61761E100
|CA61761E1007
|13.8541
|0.92298
|0.55416
|Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
|MRT-U
|617914106
|CA6179141065
|4.2607
|0.28385
|0.17042
|Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
|NXR-U
|65342N109
|CA65342N1096
|1.6190
|0.10786
|0.06476
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|NWH-U
|667495105
|CA6674951059
|11.4150
|0.76049
|0.45660
|Plaza Retail REIT
|PLZ-U
|72820F103
|CA72820F1036
|3.1736
|0.21143
|0.12694
|PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
|PRV-U
|742694300
|CA7426943006
|4.7634
|0.31735
|0.19053
|RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
|REI-U
|766910103
|CA7669101031
|14.3704
|0.95738
|0.57481
|Sienna Senior Living Inc
|SIA
|82621K102
|CA82621K1021
|11.6907
|0.77886
|0.46762
|Simon Property Group Inc
|SPG
|828806109
|US8288061091
|83.7320
|5.57841
|3.34928
|Slate Grocery REIT
|SGR-U
|831062203
|CA8310622037
|10.4685
|0.69743
|0.41874
|SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
|SRU-U
|83179X108
|CA83179X1087
|20.9733
|1.39729
|0.83893
|Tricon Residential Inc
|TCN
|89612W102
|CA89612W1023
|10.9786
|0.73141
|0.43914
|Ventas Inc
|VTR
|92276F100
|US92276F1003
|52.8919
|3.52377
|2.11567
|Industrial Issuers
|Americold Realty Trust
|COLD
|03064D108
|US03064D1081
|47.8570
|3.18833
|1.91427
|Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|DIR-U
|26153W109
|CA26153W1095
|11.7409
|0.78220
|0.46963
|Duke Realty Corp
|DRE
|264411505
|US2644115055
|50.6641
|3.35283
|2.01304
|Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
|GRT-U
|387437114
|CA3874371147
|74.2039
|4.94362
|2.96815
|Prologis Inc
|PLD
|74340W103
|US74340W1036
|132.4942
|8.82705
|5.29976
|Public Storage
|PSA
|74460D109
|US74460D1090
|306.1671
|20.39753
|12.24668
|STAG Industrial Inc
|STAG
|85254J102
|US85254J1025
|41.5032
|2.76503
|1.66012
|StorageVault Canada Inc
|SVI
|86212H105
|CA86212H1055
|3.3185
|0.22108
|0.13274
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|SMU-U
|866120116
|CA8661201167
|13.4498
|0.89605
|0.53799
|Terreno Realty Corp
|TRNO
|88146M101
|US88146M1018
|75.3175
|5.01781
|3.01270
|WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
|WIR/U
|92937G109
|CA92937G1090
|12.8951
|0.85910
|0.51580
|Specialized Issuers
|American Tower Corp
|AMT
|03027X100
|US03027X1000
|306.6165
|20.42747
|12.26466
|CoreSite Realty Corp
|COR
|21870Q105
|US21870Q1058
|159.0425
|10.59576
|6.36170
|Crown Castle International Corp
|CCI
|22822V101
|US22822V1017
|208.7775
|13.90921
|8.35109
|CyrusOne Inc
|CONE
|23283R100
|US23283R1005
|94.1566
|6.27292
|3.76626
|Digital Realty Trust Inc
|DLR
|253868103
|US2538681030
|193.0193
|12.85937
|7.72077
|Equinix Inc
|EQIX
|29444U700
|US29444U7000
|978.0186
|64.92283
|38.97968
|FirstService Corp
|FSV
|33767E202
|CA33767E2024
|179.2436
|11.94160
|7.16974
|QTS Realty Trust Inc
|QTS
|74736A103
|US74736A1034
|81.6899
|5.44236
|3.26759
|Real Matters Inc
|REAL
|75601Y100
|CA75601Y1007
|23.5628
|1.56980
|0.94251
|SBA Communications Corp
|SBAC
|78410G104
|US78410G1040
|388.3968
|25.87586
|15.53587
|Other Issuers
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
|AQN
|015857105
|CA0158571053
|20.3127
|1.35328
|0.81250
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL
|02079K305
|US02079K3059
|2144.7700
|142.88934
|85.79079
|Apple Inc
|AAPL
|037833100
|US0378331005
|146.7542
|9.75898
|5.85929
|AT&T Inc
|T (US)
|00206R102
|US00206R1023
|35.8045
|2.38537
|1.43218
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO
|063671101
|CA0636711016
|79.7540
|5.31339
|3.19016
|Bank of Nova Scotia/The
|BNS
|064149107
|CA0641491075
|55.2856
|3.68324
|2.21142
|BCE Inc
|BCE
|05534B760
|CA05534B7604
|53.6910
|3.57701
|2.14764
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM
|136069101
|CA1360691010
|99.1676
|6.60676
|3.96670
|CGI Inc
|GIB/A
|12532H104
|CA12532H1047
|82.2342
|5.47863
|3.28936
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO
|17275R102
|US17275R1023
|47.4363
|3.16031
|1.89745
|Emera Inc
|EMA
|290876101
|CA2908761018
|53.6209
|3.57234
|2.14483
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB
|29250N105
|CA29250N1050
|36.5400
|2.43438
|1.46160
|First National Financial Corp
|FN
|33564P103
|CA33564P1036
|37.6241
|2.50660
|1.50496
|Fortis Inc/Canada
|FTS
|349553107
|CA3495531079
|52.8884
|3.48989
|2.09533
|Intel Corp
|INTC
|458140100
|US4581401001
|58.7035
|3.88180
|2.33063
|Inter Pipeline Ltd
|IPL
|45833V109
|CA45833V1094
|11.6094
|0.77344
|0.46437
|Lightspeed POS Inc
|LSPD
|53227R106
|CA53227R1064
|42.2403
|2.81414
|1.68961
|Manulife Financial Corp
|MFC
|56501R106
|CA56501R1064
|18.0412
|1.20194
|0.72164
|Mastercard Inc
|MA
|57636Q104
|US57636Q1040
|384.7558
|25.63328
|15.39023
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX
|64110L106
|US64110L1061
|650.8307
|43.35978
|26.03322
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA
|67066G104
|US67066G1040
|673.0124
|44.83758
|26.92049
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL
|70450Y103
|US70450Y1038
|250.4552
|16.68588
|10.01820
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp
|PBH
|74061A108
|CA74061A1084
|95.5101
|6.36310
|3.82040
|Quebecor Inc
|QBR/B
|748193208
|CA7481932084
|30.8788
|2.05721
|1.23515
|Rogers Communications Inc
|RCI/B
|775109200
|CA7751092007
|54.4394
|3.62687
|2.17757
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY
|780087102
|CA7800871021
|92.9276
|6.19104
|3.71710
|Shaw Communications Inc
|SJR/B
|82028K200
|CA82028K2002
|21.7721
|1.44393
|0.86693
|Shopify Inc
|SHOP
|82509L107
|CA82509L1076
|1267.2521
|84.42715
|50.69008
|Square Inc
|SQ
|852234103
|US8522341036
|210.0759
|13.99571
|8.40303
|Sun Life Financial Inc
|SLF
|866796105
|CA8667961053
|52.9079
|3.52484
|2.11631
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU
|867224107
|CA8672241079
|15.0294
|1.00129
|0.60117
|TELUS Corp
|T
|87971M103
|CA87971M1032
|22.7170
|1.51345
|0.90868
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD
|891160509
|CA8911605092
|58.7213
|3.91214
|2.34885
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ
|92343V104
|US92343V1044
|75.5645
|5.03427
|3.02258
The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities, Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.
This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.
Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
Real Estate & E commerce.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: