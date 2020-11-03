﻿ On the 30th of October 2020, “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB has completed the purchase of own shares via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange market (market – VSE Tender Offer (on the Genium INET trading system). During the purchase of own shares, the company purchased 8 850 units and after the purchase of own shares, “Žemaitijos pienas” holds 3 491 501 units or 7,22% of its own shares. G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



