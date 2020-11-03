PRESS RELEASE : 3 November 2020, 07:00 CET



Biocartis and GeneproDx To Collaborate on Fully Automated ThyroidPrint® test on Idylla™

Mechelen, Belgium, 3 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces it has signed a license, development and commercialization agreement with GeneproDx, a molecular diagnostics company based in Santiago, Chile, for the development of GeneproDx’s novel genomic test ThyroidPrint® on Biocartis’ rapid and easy to use molecular diagnostics platform Idylla™.

Under the terms of the agreement, GeneproDx will take the lead in the development of the Idylla™ ThyroidPrint® test, whereas Biocartis will be responsible for the distribution of the ThyroidPrint® on Idylla™ through its growing commercial infrastructure of Idylla™ instruments across the globe.

Thyroid nodules are very common and are often detected during routine medical exam or by patient self-assessment. Only some 10% of fine needle aspirate (FNA) biopsy procedures1 reveal the presence of malignant cells, while approximately 70% confirm a benign (non-cancerous) diagnosis. The remaining 20% are reported as indeterminate, meaning that no certain diagnosis can be provided to physician and patients2. Annually, over 1.2 million thyroid cytology evaluations are reported as indeterminate3. In patients with such result, diagnostic surgery of the thyroid gland is frequently recommended4. The risk of malignancy in these indeterminate cases is estimated to be between 15-35%, meaning that surgical intervention is unnecessary in up to 65-85% of these cases4.

ThyroidPrint® is a qRT-PCR5 based mRNA-expression classifier6 test that helps to determine whether a thyroid nodule with an indeterminate cytology result is benign or malignant7. A benign test result8 allows physicians to recommend watchful waiting as an alternative to diagnostic surgery. This prevents exposing patients to surgical risks and permanent thyroid hormone supplementation. Moreover, it significantly reduces health costs associated with unnecessary surgery3.

GeneproDx’s ThyroidPrint® was initially clinically validated in a multicenter trial in Chile, after which it was launched in Latin America3 in September 2018. Furthermore, the test was clinically validated in a second independent multicenter, prospective trial in the US in December 2019, demonstrating that ThyroidPrint® performs in the same manner in populations with different ethnicities and genetic backgrounds9. Currently, a new international validation study is ongoing, including an estimated 200 individuals with indeterminate cytology results10, in leading academic sites in Europe, the US and Latin-America.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “We are very pleased to enter into a new collaboration where a high value gene signature test is ported on Idylla™. By developing an Idylla™ version of ThyroidPrint®, GeneproDx and Biocartis may enable broad availability of this test to laboratories and hospitals around the world, to help address this high clinical unmet need in thyroid patients. For Biocartis, this also means further expansion of the oncology menu into thyroid cancer.”

Hernán González MD, PhD, Professor of Surgery at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and Founder of GeneproDx, reacted: “As clinicians, an important challenge today is to determine whether a thyroid nodule is malignant and a patient really needs to undergo surgical resection of the thyroid gland. In our first real world clinical utility experience, ThyroidPrint® revealed a meaningful impact on the physician decision by reducing diagnostic surgery by more than 70% in patients with indeterminate cytology11. We are excited to use the rapid and easy-to-use Idylla™ technology to develop a ThyroidPrint® test that physicians can request to be performed in their local laboratories. As such, patients across the world can have the first of its kind, fast and easy-access diagnostic solution for indeterminate thyroid cytology results.”

Development of the ThyroidPrint® on Idylla™ will be initiated in Q4 2020.

--- END ---

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as tests for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com . Follow us on Twitter : @Biocartis_.

About GeneproDx

GeneproDx’s mission is to offer patients with indeterminate thyroid nodules the highest quality of precision medicine through ThyroidPrint®. GeneproDx’s vision is to be pioneers and leaders in the diagnosis of patients with indeterminate thyroid nodules in Latin America, through permanent innovation and the highest quality standards. GeneproDx’s ThyroidPrint® is the first molecular test for indeterminate thyroid nodules clinically validated in Latin America and the US. More info on www.thyroidprint.com .





Forward-looking statements

