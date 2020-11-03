In October 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 162 311 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to October 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 27 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2% to 46 524 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2020 were the following:

October 2020 October 2019 Change Passengers 162 311 800 828 -79.7% Finland - Sweden 47 979 243 087 -80.3% Estonia - Finland 110 063 416 500 -73.6% Estonia - Sweden 3 548 74 309 -95.2% Latvia - Sweden 721 66 932 -98.9% Cargo Units 27 794 34 191 -18.7% Finland - Sweden 4 838 7 542 -35.9% Estonia - Finland 19 008 20 997 -9.5% Estonia - Sweden 3 662 4 215 -13.1% Latvia - Sweden 286 1 437 -80.1% Passenger Vehicles 46 524 86 551 -46.2% Finland - Sweden 6 595 10 284 -35.9% Estonia - Finland 39 419 66 615 -40.8% Estonia - Sweden 308 4 328 -92.9% Latvia - Sweden 202 5 324 -96.2%

The following operational factors influenced the development in October 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in October.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Isabelle operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 4 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate on the route due to technical maintenance works.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in October.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. October results reflect 4 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.

