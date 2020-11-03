In October 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 162 311 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to October 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 27 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2% to 46 524 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2020 were the following:

 October 2020October 2019Change
Passengers162 311800 828-79.7%
Finland - Sweden47 979243 087-80.3%
Estonia - Finland110 063416 500-73.6%
Estonia - Sweden3 54874 309-95.2%
Latvia - Sweden72166 932-98.9%
    
Cargo Units27 79434 191-18.7%
Finland - Sweden4 8387 542-35.9%
Estonia - Finland19 00820 997-9.5%
Estonia - Sweden3 6624 215-13.1%
Latvia - Sweden2861 437-80.1%
    
Passenger Vehicles46 52486 551-46.2%
Finland - Sweden6 59510 284-35.9%
Estonia - Finland39 41966 615-40.8%
Estonia - Sweden3084 328-92.9%
Latvia - Sweden2025 324-96.2%

The following operational factors influenced the development in October 2020:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in October.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Isabelle operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 4 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate on the route due to technical maintenance works.  

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in October.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. October results reflect 4 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.

 

