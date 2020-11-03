In October 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 162 311 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to October 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 18.7% to 27 794 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2% to 46 524 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2020 were the following:
|October 2020
|October 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|162 311
|800 828
|-79.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|47 979
|243 087
|-80.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|110 063
|416 500
|-73.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 548
|74 309
|-95.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|721
|66 932
|-98.9%
|Cargo Units
|27 794
|34 191
|-18.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 838
|7 542
|-35.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|19 008
|20 997
|-9.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 662
|4 215
|-13.1%
|Latvia - Sweden
|286
|1 437
|-80.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|46 524
|86 551
|-46.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|6 595
|10 284
|-35.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|39 419
|66 615
|-40.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|308
|4 328
|-92.9%
|Latvia - Sweden
|202
|5 324
|-96.2%
The following operational factors influenced the development in October 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 3 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in October.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Isabelle operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route in addition to the cargo vessel Regal Star. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 4 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate on the route due to technical maintenance works.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in October.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. October results reflect 4 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.
Monika Mäger
Investor Relations Specialist
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail monika.mager@tallink.ee
Attachment
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: