Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Post Pandemic to Drive Marginal Growth in the Global Airport Self-service Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total self-service market was worth $981.7 million in 2019 and, considering the impact of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% through 2025.
The airport self-service market is poised to witness the advent of latest solutions that improve passenger experience and process efficiency of airports. This study covers the global market and provides a 6-year forecast from 2020 to 2025.
This research covers self-service check-in systems, self-service bag drop systems, self-boarding, and self-service security and immigration systems which are widely adopted at airport passenger touch points. The self-service check-in segment has the highest market share, followed by bag drop, boarding, and security and immigration. Major growth will be observed in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions during the forecast period.
Major airports across the globe have reached their maximum capacity and are facing capacity constraints. Large numbers of congested airports are in the process of expansion or have long-term plans to expand their infrastructure. Major airports are also focusing on digital transformation, which will help them to improve their process efficiency.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a liquidity crisis at airports, which in turn has halted expansion plans and forced airports to realign their digitalization journey. The pandemic has severely lessened passenger traffic at airports reducing congestion, but health regulatory guidelines such as social distancing and contactless travel will strain capacity even amidst such reduced traffic. This provides an opportunity for self-service solution providers to deliver new, tailor-made self-service solutions as per the requirements of airports.
These solutions will not only help improve process efficiency but will also enhance passenger experience and ensure the maintenance of high standards of health and safety. Leading vendors in the airport self-service market are pivoting their focus on enabling a contactless experience by integrating new technologies like biometrics, near field communications (NFC), robotics, cyber security, and blockchain, and on delivering them within a short timeframe. The market leaders are also partnering with start-ups and developing a complete portfolio of self-service solutions.
Additionally, new entrants are bringing innovations and utilizing new technologies to enable a seamless and touchless experience. In the coming years, the increase in usage of self-service solutions will automate passenger processes across multiple touch points, leading to an increase in collection of sensitive passenger data. All stakeholders (airports, airlines, and solution providers) involved need to ensure fair and transparent use of such critical data. Vendors need to develop their solutions with a security-first approach and ensure adherence to local and global data regulations.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. COVID-19 - Impact of the Pandemic
4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Market
5. Key Market Trends
6. Key Technology Trends
7. Forecast and Trends - Total Market
8. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
10. Self-Service - Check-In Segment Analysis
11. Self-Service - Bag Drop Segment Analysis
12. Self-Service - Boarding Segment Analysis
13. Self-Service - Security & Immigration Segment Analysis
14. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6lcp0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: