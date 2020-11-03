Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global compressor rental market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019
A compressor is a compact and noise-free device used to increase the pressure of a gas by decreasing its volume. It finds applications in the various sectors including mining, construction, power, manufacturing, chemical and oil and gas.
In recent years, compressor rental services have emerged as a preferred option among end users as compared to installing the new devices, as compressor rental provides the advantage of saving capital expenses while keeping production operations smooth and consistent.
The increasing application of compressors in piling, blasting, concrete spraying, and operating pneumatic tools in the construction sector represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising mining activities on account of the escalating demand for precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum, is spurring the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the leading players are introducing advanced energy efficient compressors with variable speed drives, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The increasing demand of customized compressor rental solutions across construction, healthcare and oil & gas industries is also augmenting the market growth as these systems reduce additional repair costs resulting from system breakdowns and thus are cost-efficient.
Besides this, as these compressors are also used in the air filtration systems, emergency mattresses, service carts and wheelchairs inside the hospitals, the demand for rental services is anticipated to escalate in the healthcare sector in the upcoming years.
Looking forward, the global compressor rental market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Compressor Rental Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology Type
6.1 Rotary Screw
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Reciprocating
6.3 Centrifugal
7 Market Breakup by Compressor Type
7.1 Air Compressor
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gas Compressor
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Construction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Mining
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.4 Power
8.5 Manufacturing
8.6 Chemical
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
