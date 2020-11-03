Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy processing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019



Dairy processing equipment performs various operations in modern dairy farms. Some of these operations include storing, filtering, pasteurizing and homogenizing raw milk.



Dairy processing equipment can also conduct a wide range of dairy-related processes ranging from chilling raw milk, cream separation, and packaging to producing processed beverages, cultured products, concentrates and powders. In recent years, the demand for dairy processing equipment has increased, as it helps in reducing manual labor, lowering the processing time and improving the overall plant efficiency.



One of the primary factors driving the global market is the increasing consumption and production of dairy products. Dairy processing equipment is used for extending the shelf-life of dairy products, filling and packaging milk before transportation, and reducing the carbohydrate and fat content.



Furthermore, the changing tastes and preferences of consumers have prompted them to shift toward value-added milk-based products, which, in turn, is escalating the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to improve the efficiency of the equipment.



For instance, they are creating smart hydraulic designs that readily achieve the combination of very low baseline pressure and high crossflow required for efficient microfiltration. They are also utilizing thermosonication technology that employs low heat and ultrasound waves to inactivate microorganisms.



Additionally, the advent of Industry 4.0 has led to the integration of machine learning, the internet of things and cloud computing with dairy processing equipment to create smarter solutions.



Looking forward, the global dairy processing equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dairy processing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy processing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dairy processing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment

6.1 Pasteurizers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Homogenizers, Mixers and Blenders

6.3 Separators

6.4 Evaporators and Dryers

6.5 Membrane Filtration Equipment

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Automatic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Semi-Automatic



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cheese

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Processed Milk

8.3 Yogurt

8.4 Protein Ingredients

8.5 Milk Powder

8.6 Fresh Dairy Products

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

Alfa Laval AB

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Genemco Inc.

IDMC Limited

IMA - Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies)

KRONES Aktiengesellschaft

SPX Corporation

Tetra Laval International SA.

