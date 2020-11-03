Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, MCC, and CMC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, and Synthetic), Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hydrocolloids market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the hydrocolloids market is driven by factors such as the expansion of the processed food industry due to the increase in demand for convenience foods in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & African regions.



Key drivers for the market's growth include a robust R&D base, as manufacturers are focusing on with product innovations to offer high-quality hydrocolloids for the end-user industries and the multifunctionality of hydrocolloids.

The key players in the hydrocolloids market adopted expansions and product launches as their key growth strategies to increase their market share and profits. Acquisitions accounted for the second most important growth strategy to be adopted by market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Pre and Post Covid-19 Scenario

4.3 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region

4.4 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type

4.5 Market, by Function

4.6 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application

4.7 North America: Hydrocolloids Market, by Source and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 Driving Consumption of Premium Food & Beverages, Expected to Drive Demand for Hydrocolloids

5.2.1.2 Multifunctionality of Hydrocolloids Leads to Their Wide Range of Applications

5.2.1.3 Post Covid Impact on Health and Wellness Trends, Subsequently Rising Health-Consciousness Among Consumer, Driving the Natural Hydrocolloids Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Resources Has Created a Demand-Supply Imbalance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrate Great Potential for Hydrocolloids Post Covid-19

5.2.3.2 Increase in Investments in Research & Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.4.2 Unclear Labeling Leading to Ambiguity and Uncertainty

5.3 List of Adjacent or Related Markets



6 Hydrocolloids Market: Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Codex Alimentarius

6.3 European Commission



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supply Chain

7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.4 Patent Analysis



8 Hydrocolloids Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3 Gelatin

8.3.1 Gelatin is Commonly Added as a Gelling Agent in Candies, Desserts, Marshmallows, and Ice Creams

8.4 Xanthan Gum

8.4.1 Xanthan Gum is a Natural Polysaccharide and is Used in Various Industries

8.5 Carrageenan

8.5.1 Carrageenan is a Water-Soluble Gum and is Used in Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, and Bakery Products

8.6 Alginates

8.6.1 Alginate Used in Processed Foods and Beverages to Has Properties Such as Gelling, Thickening, Suspending, and Stabilizing

8.7 Agar

8.7.1 Agar is a Hydrocolloid Derived from Seaweeds, and is Hence Suitable for Vegetarians

8.8 Pectin

8.8.1 Pectin is Used for a Wide Range of Applications Such as Fruit Beverages and Soft Drinks

8.9 Guar Gum

8.9.1 Used as a Thickener in Fruit Juices in the Beverage Industry

8.1 Locust Bean Gum

8.10.1 Used as a Thickening Agent, Fat Replicator, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Coating Agent, and Texture and Sizing Agents in Various Industries

8.11 Gum Arabic

8.11.1 Gum Arabic is Used in Beverage Production, as It Helps to Stabilize the Flavor and Essential Oils in the Production of Soft Drinks or Concentrated Juices

8.12 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (Cmc)

8.12.1 Cellulose Gum is a Water-Soluble Gum That Has Been Used for Over Half a Century as a Thickener and Stabilizer in Food Products

8.13 Microcrystalline Cellulose

8.13.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) is Used in Applications Such as Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Cosmetics



9 Hydrocolloids Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.2.2 Realistic Scenario

9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.3 Botanical

9.3.1 Exudate Gums Are Polysaccharides Produced by Plants

9.4 Microbial

9.4.1 Xanthan Gum and Gellan Gum Are the Most Widely Used Microbial Hydrocolloids

9.5 Animal

9.5.1 Gelatin is Mainly Extracted from Animal Sources and Finds Applications is in the Confectionery Sector

9.6 Seaweed

9.6.1 Seaweed Hydrocolloids Have Commercial Prospects and Can Be Used as a Major Substitute to Plant Polysaccharides in the Near Future

9.7 Synthetic

9.7.1 Synthetic Hydrocolloids Are Cellulose Derivatives That Serve Principal Functions, Such as Thickening, Stabilizing, Emulsifying, and Gelling



10 Hydrocolloids Market, by Function

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.2.2 Realistic Scenario

10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.3 Thickeners

10.3.1 as Thickening Agents, They Find Applications in Soups, Salad Dressings, Gravies, Sauces, and Toppings

10.4 Stabilizers

10.4.1 Hydrocolloids Act as Stabilizers in Dairy Products, Beverages, and Desserts

10.5 Gelling Agents

10.5.1 Hydrocolloid Gelation is Used in Various Food Applications, as These Combine Macroscopic Structure Formation With An Ability to Flow and Often Have a Soft Solid Texture

10.6 Fat Replacers

10.6.1 Consumers Now Prefer Eating Reduced-Fat Products in Their Routine Diet

10.7 Coating Materials

10.7.1 Hydrocolloids Are Extensively Used in Edible Film-Forming Functions

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Hydrocolloids Are Also Gaining Popularity as Emulsifiers and Moisture-Binding Agents in Food Applications



11 Hydrocolloids Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis

11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.2.2 Realistic Scenario

11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

11.3 Food & Beverages

11.3.1 Bakery & Confectionery

11.3.1.1 Hydrocolloids Are Widely Used to Improve the Quality of Bakery Products by Providing Texture, Stability, and Extended Shelf-Life

11.3.2 Meat & Poultry Products

11.3.2.1 Hydrocolloids Improve the Cooking Yield, Texture, and Slice Characteristics

11.3.3 Sauces & Dressings

11.3.3.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used in Many Sauces and Dressing Applications

11.3.4 Dairy Products

11.3.4.1 Food Hydrocolloids Are Used as Stabilizers, Thickeners, and Gelling Agents in Various Dairy & Frozen Food Products

11.3.5 Others

11.3.5.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used in Various Other Applications Such as Baby Foods, Beverages, and Prepared Foods

11.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

11.4.1 Hydrocolloids Are Used as Viscosity Control Agents, Due to Their Thickening and Gelling Properties, and Water-Binding Features in Cosmetic and Personal Care Applications

11.5 Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 Use of Hydrocolloids in Pharmaceutical Products, Including Tablets, Capsules, and Syrups, is on the Rise



12 Hydrocolloids Market, by Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Companies

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Visionary Leaders

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Market Ranking Analysis of the Hydrocolloids Market

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 Expansions & Investments

13.5.2 New Product Launches

13.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

13.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/Sme)

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Starting Blocks

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Dynamic Companies



14 Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

Agar Del Pacifo

Agarmex

Altrafine Gums

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

Ashland Inc.

B & V Srl

BASF

Bhansali International

CP Kelco

Cargill

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Deosen

Dupont

East-Agar As

Exandal Corp

FMC Biopolymer

Fuerst Day Lawson

Fufeng Group

Glanbia Nutritionals

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.A

Nexira

Palsgaard A/S

Tate & Lyle plc

