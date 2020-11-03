The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 22.8 million in October 2020 and has increased by 0.1% in comparison to October 2019.



In October 2020, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania decreased by 2,6%, in Latvia increased by 8.0% and in Estonia decreased by 1.9% year-to-year.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 173.3 million in January through October 2020 and decreased by 12.6% year-on-year.

In January-October 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 13.6% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 6.4% and in Estonia decreased by 17.8%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores (106 in Lithuania, 50 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.0% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801