Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The butylated hydroxytoluene market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% globally during the forecast period.
The major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for antioxidants from the polymer industry. On the flip side, stringent regulations due to increasing health concerns and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
The butylated hydroxytoluene market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the plastics and rubber industry.
The Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Plastics and Rubber Industry
Butylated hydroxytoluene is widely used in the plastics and rubber industry owing to its antioxidant characteristics, and its usage is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for butylated hydroxytoluene during the forecast period as a result of the increase in consumption from countries, like India and China.
Competitive Landscape
The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is partially fragmented with the major players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies in the market include LANXESS, Merck KGaA, OXIRIS, Dycon Chemicals, and Finar Limited.
