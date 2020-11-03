DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that LIXIL Group Corporation (“LIXIL”) has become a licensee and joined more than 3,300 other OIN community members to promote open source innovation. A leading maker of pioneering water and housing products that are becoming increasingly smart, LIXIL is demonstrating its commitment to open source, especially embedded Linux, as it integrates Internet-of-Things (IoT) capabilities into its solutions.



“The rapid adoption of IoT and digital technologies continue unabated. The proliferation of intelligence, propagated by the integration of open source, is enabling smarter kinds of water and housing products and services. LIXIL recognizes the benefits of leveraging Linux and open source, enabling it to enhance its offerings,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We are pleased LIXIL has joined our community and committed to patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“Open source technologies, especially Embedded Linux, have enabled the rapid development and deployment of intelligent products that can be found throughout the infrastructure of homes,” said Yugo Kanazawa, Chief Digital Officer at LIXIL. “LIXIL’s participation in the OIN community shows our consistent commitment to open source innovation. We will continue to support shared innovation in open source and Linux."

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Similarly, OIN licenses its patents royalty-free to organizations that agree not to assert their patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About LIXIL Group

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every-day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues, operating in more than 150 countries, are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

For more information, please visit lixil.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,300 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

+1 (703) 963-5238