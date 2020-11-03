Press release no 5-2020

Søborg, November 3, 2020

Country Manager for United Kingdom

Konsolidator has engaged Lianne Gatti as Country Manager for Konsolidator in the United Kingdom. Lianne brings years of experience from financial software sales in the UK where she has effectively built and scaled sales and marketing teams. Lianne will be responsible for developing and growing the UK market.

“We have been eager to hire a Country Manager for the United Kingdom to be able to fully break into the market and increase sales. With Lianne we are confident that we have found the right match, who not only have a long career of selling similar financial consolidation software but also a proven track record of successfully driving new business revenue. The UK market is one of the 4 core markets in our current Go-to-market strategy and an attractive market to break into. Being a SaaS company growth is a constant objective and being able to penetrate the UK market will serve as a base to expand our territory even further to help us achieve our ultimate goal of becoming the preferred consolidation software worldwide”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

