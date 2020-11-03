Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glyoxal Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for glyoxal is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing applications of glyoxal in fabrics and growing demand for glyoxal as an intermediate are driving the market growth. Inhalation risks and associated fire hazards in the manufacture of glyoxal are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Glyoxal as an Intermediate and Crosslinkers
Glyoxal has been increasingly used as a chemical intermediate in the production of pharmaceuticals and dyestuffs. The ability of glyoxal to form heterocyclic compounds makes it suitable for the production of resins and for cross-linking functionalized macromolecules such as cellulose, polyacrylamides, polyvinyl alcohol, keratin, and other polycondensates.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the highly developed textile sector in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors through the years.
Competitive Landscape
The global glyoxal market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Weylchem, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and INEOS, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications of Glyoxal in Fabrics
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Glyoxal as an Intermediate
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Associated Health Issues
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Adhesives and Sealants
5.1.2 Intermediates
5.1.3 Oil and Gas Exploration
5.1.4 Paints and Coatings
5.1.5 Textile
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Amzole India Pvt. Ltd
6.4.3 Beiersdorf Company
6.4.4 Haihang Group
6.4.5 INEOS
6.4.6 Sinopec
6.4.7 The Dow Chemical Company
6.4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6.4.9 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Toronto Research Chemicals
6.4.11 Weylchem
6.4.12 Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Applications
7.2 Other Opportunities
