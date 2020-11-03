Pune, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing smart city projects by the governments in developing nations are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Railway Wiring Harness Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Train Type (Metro, Light Train, High-Speed Train/ Bullet Train), By Cable Type (Power Cable, Jumper Cable, Transmission Cable), By Material Type (Copper, Aluminium, Others), By Application Type (HVAC, Brake Harness, Lighting Harness, Traction System Harness) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The growing acceptance of high-speed trains can have an excellent effect on the market.

The report on the railway wiring harness market highlights:

A complete study of all the parts in the market

Instructive data with authoritative insights

Key market trends

Superior insights into all emerging developments

Regional facts and figures





Top Companies in the Railway Wiring Harness Market are as follows:

IBM

Hitachi Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Nexans

Taihan

Huber-Suhner

Leoni

Prysmian Group

Samvardhana Motherson

Fortitude Industries, Inc.

TE Connectivity





Market Driver

Rising Government Initiatives for Robust Transportation System to Boost Growth

The growing need for public transport and fast commuting facilities can spur opportunities for the market. The growing demand for robust rail infrastructure is expected to favor the growth of the market. The integration of internet services and safety features at high speed, bullet trains, metros, and hyper loops are expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. The growing government initiatives for robust transportation are expected to promote the growth of the market.

For instance, in July 2019, the Indian Government approved the plan and construction of the Hyperloop train between Mumbai and Pune. The high-speed hyperloop train will reduce the time of travel from 2 hours to 30 minutes. Furthermore, the focus of companies towards advanced technological wiring harnesses can further aid the expansion of the market. Likewise, the development of electronics systems such as high-quality lights, sound systems, touch screens, HVAC, and high-speed internet services are propelling the growth of the market. Besides, the up-gradation of existing rail infrastructures to expand rail connectivity is expected to incite the growth of the market.

However, environmental challenges and complexities associated with wiring can limit its adoption during the forecast period. Besides, the lack of maintenance is expected to restrict the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis :

Increasing Urbanization to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the rail expansion projects in developing economies such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The production of locomotives is expected to further aid development in the region. The increasing urbanization and industrialization can foster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The rising population is expected to contribute to the demand for rail transportation. The increasing rail connectivity and rail infrastructures are expected to influence the market in the region. Europe is expected to account for a significant share.

Europe is the largest producer of rail products and high-tech rolling stock. The European railway industry has adopted technologically advanced rail systems and is perpetually upgrading its infrastructure and high-tech connectivity.





Fortune Business Insights™