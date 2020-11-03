Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Jam, Jelly, and Preserve Market - - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US jam, jelly, and preserve market is expected to record a CAGR of 1.7 %, during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The market is quite stable with a steady growth rate in, both, value and volume of product consumption. The main factor for the increasing jam, jelly, and preserves consumption, in the US market, is the consumer preference for more affordable and comfort food items.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Organic Jam and Jellies



There is an increasing demand for natural jams and jelly spreads in the United States, where consumers are looking for healthy and vegan sources of materials. Concentrating on the variety of flavors in food spreads is the prominent factor to keep the products fresh on market shelves.



With the rising consumer preference towards exotic varieties of fruits, fruits content in the product, and natural/organic claims is increasing rapidly. Along with new jam, and jelly products with higher heath benefit attributes and various taste profiles, the traditional tastes are dominating the US market. Natural/organic jam, jelly, and preserves are the most prominent products in the market, due to their health benefits.



Popularity of Versatile and Flavored Food Materials



The rising innovation is driving the market demand for jam and jelly spreads and satisfying consumer changing taste preferences. Presently, when most of the manufactures are choosing local fruit materials to prepare jam and jelly products in the saturated market, some are specializing in the production of jams and jellies of rare fruits from different countries and exotic lands. Youngberries and Blenheim apricot jam and jelly products are some examples.



Recently, a few products have come to the market with infusions of honey and Manuka honey in different fruit-based jams and jellies. These jam and jelly flavors are available in the market in blueberry, apricot, strawberry, raspberry, kiwifruit, and spiced apple, cinnamon, and blackcurrant varieties flavors.



Competitive Landscape



The US jam, jelly, and preserves market is highly fragmented, owing to the numerous players present in the market. The market also witnesses the presence of various small and regional players. The players compete, in order to hold the major market share, by expanding their portfolios through product innovations, such as incorporating healthy ingredients and introducing new flavors.



Some of the major players in the market are B&G Foods Inc., Andros Group, Premier Foods Group, ConAgra Foods Inc., F. Duerr & Sons Ltd, and the J.M. Smucker Company among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Jam and Jellies

5.1.2 Marmalade

5.1.3 Preserves

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Store

5.2.3 Online Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 B&G Foods Inc.

6.4.2 Andros Group

6.4.3 Premier Foods Group

6.4.4 ConAgra Foods Inc.

6.4.5 F. Duerr & Sons Ltd

6.4.6 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

6.4.7 The J.M. Smucker Company

6.4.8 Wilkin & Sons Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



