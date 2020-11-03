Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Technology Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technology has become more integrated into consumers' daily lives than ever before, with devices that were once seen as a lifestyle embellishments evolving into necessities for individuals today. With this in mind, evolutions in assistive technologies can be seen across a wide variety of industries, as consumers look to technology to improve day-to-day functions.
The analyst has noted many key developments in this space, most notably a shift away from drive features and tech specs and a movement towards better UI. As consumers continue to become accustomed to the use of technology in all facets of their lives, usability has become the main focus across a wide variety of industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Assistive Technology Trend Report
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
4. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
