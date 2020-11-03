Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Technology Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technology has become more integrated into consumers' daily lives than ever before, with devices that were once seen as a lifestyle embellishments evolving into necessities for individuals today. With this in mind, evolutions in assistive technologies can be seen across a wide variety of industries, as consumers look to technology to improve day-to-day functions.



The analyst has noted many key developments in this space, most notably a shift away from drive features and tech specs and a movement towards better UI. As consumers continue to become accustomed to the use of technology in all facets of their lives, usability has become the main focus across a wide variety of industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Assistive Technology Trend Report

Megatrend Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Voice-activated technology for Senior Care

Expanded Television

Morning AI

Assisted Stylist

Speaker Companion

Guided Cookware

3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies

Smart Detection Hair Dryers

Hand Washing Apps

AI-Enabled Face Razors

At-Home Oral Care Scanners

Coaching Electric Toothbrushes

Light Powered Mouthwash

AI-Powered Posture Coaches

Algorithm Powered Knee Braces

Noninvasive Doctor-Free Medical Devices

Soothing Sleep-Supporting Devices

Senior Health Voice Assistants

Smart Sleep-Assistance Devices

Movement-Tracking Baby Onesies

Automated Infant Seat Soothers

Cognitive Learning Robots

Cake-Making Coding Games

Connected Toddler Play Mats

Motivational Neuroscience-Backed Toys

Automated WiFi Door Locks

AI-Powered Twin Camera Vacuums

Autonomous One-Pot Cooking Systems

Connected Griller Accessories

App-Enabled Smart Cookware

Self-Adjusting Smart Blinds

AI Washing Machines

Futuristic AI Kitchen Assistants

Self-Watering Gardening Towers

Voice Assistant Hydroponic Gardens

Automated Mess-Free Litter Boxes

Automated Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaners

AI-Powered Lawn Care Robots

Connected Automated Instrument Tuners

Streamlined Household Management Apps

Wardrobe Tracking Apps

AI-Integrated Design Websites

4. Appendix

Special Features and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

AeroGarden

Chefling and Bosch

Embodied

Farmstand

LG

PetSafe

TOELECT

Toadi

Weber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqynw4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900