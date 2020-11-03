Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Innovation Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the analyst utilizes frameworks to break down the top trends and insights in the world of packaging. You'll uncover new evolutions to inspire your own innovative solutions, and gain key insight into the emerging products that are shaping consumer preferences, and the future of packaging today.



Looking at the latest trends in packaging innovations, including the format and materials of packaging, as well as the shift towards more sustainable options. Sustainability has become a factor of great importance in the purchasing decisions of today's consumer. As individuals increasingly shift to lower and zero-waste lifestyles, questions surrounding materials used in packaging have become top-of-mind across various industries.



These shifts can be seen as a result of the barrage of information consumers can easily interact with today in regards to the state of the planet, and the impact that their individual choices can hold for the planet as a whole. As a result, many brands and businesses have turned to eco-friendly alternatives and the embrace of evolving technologies to create new forms of packaging that appeals to today's conscious consumer.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Packaging Innovation Trend Report

Megatrends Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Cardboard Cosmetic

Blockchain Transparency

Protected Dairy

Upcycled Cleaning

Augmented Labels

Sustainable Bottling

Soluble Packaging

3. Specific Examples - ideas & Case Studies

Interactive Augmented Reality Packaging

Closed-Loop Cannabis Packaging

Paper-Based Beer Packaging

Plastic-Free Plantable Candles

Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging

Dissolving Coffee Pouches

Mushroom-Based Skincare Packaging

Transformative Cardboard Packaging

Paper-Made Soap Packaging

Temperature-Tracking Packaging Stickers

Eco-Friendly Chocolate Packaging

Elegant Paper Packaging Solutions

Reusable Aluminum Water Bottles

Recycled Cheese Spread Packaging

Zero-Waste Origami Packaging

Compostable Sugarcane Packaging

Carbon Output Tech Labels

Paper-Made Tube Packaging

Traceable Egg Cartons

Eco-Conscious Skincare Packaging

Playfully Packaged Engineering Toys

Biodegradable Wrap Packaging

Sustainable Sneaker Packaging

Anti-Pathogenic Food Packaging

Zero-Waste Beauty Packaging

Plastic-Free Noodle Packaging

Plastic-Free Deodorant Tubes

Talking Wine Bottles

Mono-Material Meat Packaging

Reusable Rice Box Packaging

Plastic Expiry Stickers

Recycled Plastic Bottled Waters

Sustainably Crafted Carton Packaging

Portion Control Pasta Packaging

Blossoming Tea Packaging

4. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Grolsch

KitKat

Mondelez International

Montezuma

Pepsi

Samsung

