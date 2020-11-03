New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Disorder Therapies: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982314/?utm_source=GNW

This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of autoimmune disorder therapies with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies.



Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence autoimmune disease and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2024 and market shares for key players.



The report segments the market for autoimmune therapies based on drug class, indications and geography.Based on drug class, the market is segmented into immunosuppressant and NSAIDs.



The immunosuppressant drug class is further segmented into corticosteroids, biologics and inhibitors.The market size includes drug class and its major brands on sale and serviceable in market.



Based on indications, the market is segmented into type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others (pernicious anemia, celiac disease, autoimmune vasculitis, myasthenia gravis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, Sjögren’s syndrome, Graves’ disease, Addison’s disease, etc.).



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. A detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2024.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for autoimmune disorder therapies

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projection of CAGR through 2024

- Characterisation and quantification of autoimmune disorder therapies based on drug class, age group, and region

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on autoimmune disorder therapies market and highlights of the current and future market potential of these therapies

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and their detailed company profiles, including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., and Johnson and Johnson



Summary:

The global autoimmune disorder therapies market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2024.



Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes and other chronic diseases which leads to autoimmune diseases, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Johnson and Johnson,

Mylan and Bayer.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of autoimmune disorder therapies market during forecast period. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, autoimmune diseases affect more than REDACTED million Americans and millions more around the world with an overall prevalence of about REDACTED% disable conditions, associated with significant pain, limitation of movement, and often, loss of independence.The burden of autoimmune diseases is likely to drive the market for autoimmune disease therapeutics during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982314/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001