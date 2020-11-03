Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furfural Solvent Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The furfural solvent market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period
The major factor driving the market studied is the non-toxicity and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content of the furfural solvent. On the flip side, the limited availability of raw material and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Agrochemicals Segment
Furfural solvent is used in formulating various agrochemicals, like pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Furfural solvent has replaced harmful components present in the above-mentioned agrochemicals.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for furfural solvent, during the forecast period, as the region dominates the market for the end-user industries, such as petroleum refining, agrochemicals, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals.
Competitive Landscape
The furfural solvent market is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies include Pennakem LLC, Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Ltd, Silvateam SpA, ILLOVO SUGAR AFRICA (PTY) LTD, and Shandong Crownchem Industries Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Non Toxicity and Low Volatile Organic Compound Content of Furfural Solvent
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Availability of Raw Material
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policies
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Petroleum Refining
5.1.2 Agrochemicals
5.1.3 Paints and Coatings
5.1.4 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.5 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Merger and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alchem Chemical Co.
6.4.2 Furfural Espanol SA
6.4.3 Goodrich Sugar & Chemical
6.4.4 Harborchem
6.4.5 ILLOVO SUGAR AFRICA (PTY) LTD
6.4.6 Linzi Organic Chemical
6.4.7 Pennakem LLC
6.4.8 Shandong Crownchem Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Silvateam SpA
6.4.10 Teijing North Furfural Co.
6.4.11 The Good Scents
6.4.12 Transfurans Chemicals
6.4.13 Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol Ltd
7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
7.1 Development of Various New Furfural Derivatives
7.2 Other Opportunities
