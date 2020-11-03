Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Drone Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Type, Frequency, and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased Drone Procurement by Military Forces due to Higher Defense Budgets to Support Growth of Defense Drone Antenna Market.



The global defense drone antenna market was valued at US$ 539.42 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 872.38 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The production of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) requires a substantial number of electronic components for the data recording and transmission applications as well as for avionic functions. The antennas are among the most vital electronic components of any UAV, as these antennas enable the vehicle to transmit data to and receive data from other systems, as well as the people on the ground. The antennas which are utilized on unmanned vehicles are, in general, flexible, rugged dipole, or blade antennas with omnidirectional coverage. Thus, as the demand for UAVs increases, the need for a broader range of antennas is rising for data communications systems, payloads, and command and control systems.



A rapidly changing modern warfare has been urging governments of various countries to allocate higher amounts toward the respective military forces. The military budget allocation enables the military forces to procure advanced technologies and equipment from domestic or international manufacturers. On the same lines, soldier and military vehicle modernization practices are also on rise in many countries. The procurement of drones or UAVs is a major part of this modernization strategy.



In addition, the defense ministries worldwide are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies, including contemporary UAVs or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Surge in requirement for drones or UAVs or UASs from the defense forces signifies a substantial demand for drone antennas, which is driving the defense drone antenna market.



The asymmetric warfare or modern battlefield requires enormous information to carry out the operations successfully. To gather such information related to the enemy, defense forces in the developed as well as developing countries are utilizing UAVs. A majority of the military spending among key countries is focused on UAVs. With the rise in demand for military drones collecting information with high efficiency, defense drone antenna manufacturers are increasing R&D efforts and unveiling newer antennas.



COVID-19 Impact on Defense Drone Antenna Market



The recent COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter the economies of several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the outbreak of the virus has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of defense equipment.



However, the contractors are better positioned, as they are not expected to feel the adverse impact of COVID-19 in the short- to mid-term. While production is anticipated to slow down for the same reasons as in drone and its related components manufacturing, demand is unlikely to be affected over the next two years since the budget for these projects had been assigned prior to the pandemic and these projects are crucial to national defense. The recovery period of impact of COVID-19 on defense industry is foreseen to be quicker as compared to various other industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Defense Drone Antenna Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Defense Drone Antenna Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Increased Drone Procurement by Military Forces due to Higher Defense Budgets

5.1.2 Mounting Interest in Circular Omni-Directional Antennas

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Signal Overlapping Issues with Linear Antennas

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Soaring R&D to Introduce Newer Variants such as Low-weight and 360 Multibeam Antennae

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Continuous Enhancements in Drone Antennae

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Defense Drone Antenna Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Defense Drone Antenna Geographic Overview

6.2 Defense Drone Antenna Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Defense Drone Antenna Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Defense Drone Antenna Market, By Technology (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Linear Polarized Directional Antenna

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Linear Polarized Directional Antenna: Defense Drone Antenna Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Linear Polarized Omni Directional Antenna

7.5 Circular Polarized Directional Antenna

7.6 Circular Polarized Omni Directional Antenna



8. Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Defense Drone Antenna Market, by Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Lightweight Antenna

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Lightweight Antenna: Defense Drone Antenna Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 FPV Antenna

8.5 Telemetry Antenna

8.6 NLOS Antenna

8.7 Others



9. Defense Drone Antenna Market - By Frequency

9.1 Overview

9.2 Defense Drone Antenna Market, by Frequency (2019 and 2027)

9.3 High Frequency

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 High Frequency: Defense Drone Antenna Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Very High Frequency

9.5 Ultra High Frequency



10. Defense Drone Antenna Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Defense Drone Antenna Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Surveillance

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Surveillance: Defense Drone Antenna Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Navigation

10.5 Communication

10.6 Telemetry

10.7 Others



11. Defense Drone Antenna Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Defense Drone Antenna Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Key Facts

14.2 Business Description

14.3 Products and Services

14.4 Financial Overview

14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Key Developments

Alaris Holdings Ltd.

Antcom Corporation

Antenna Research Associates, Inc.

Cobham Plc

JEM Engineering

MP Antenna, LTD

PPM Systems

Southwest Antennas, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Trimble Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwal65

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900