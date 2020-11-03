Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seaweed Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seaweed market is poised to grow by $ 11.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period
This report on seaweed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of seaweeds, rising demand for seaweed-flavored food and beverages and growing health consciousness and increasing obese population base. In addition, health benefits of seaweeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the rising number of vegans and vegetarians as one of the prime reasons driving the seaweed market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for low-calorie snacks and seaweed as a paleo diet will lead to sizable demand in the market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seaweed market vendors that include Biostadt India Ltd., Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Irish Seaweeds, J M Huber Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd., and Seasol International.
Also, the seaweed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
