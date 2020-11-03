Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seaweed Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The seaweed market is poised to grow by $ 11.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period



This report on seaweed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of seaweeds, rising demand for seaweed-flavored food and beverages and growing health consciousness and increasing obese population base. In addition, health benefits of seaweeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the rising number of vegans and vegetarians as one of the prime reasons driving the seaweed market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for low-calorie snacks and seaweed as a paleo diet will lead to sizable demand in the market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seaweed market vendors that include Biostadt India Ltd., Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Irish Seaweeds, J M Huber Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd., and Seasol International.



Also, the seaweed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Animal feed applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Red seaweed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brown seaweed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Green seaweed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Biostadt India Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Grupa Azoty SA

Irish Seaweeds

J M Huber Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.

Seasol International

Appendix



