The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).
The primary factor driving the growth of the market is increasing instances of money laundering cases across the globe. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forecast, the amount of money that has been laundered globally amounts to approximately 2- 5% of the global GDP.
Key Market Trends
Transaction Monitoring Solution is Expected to Grow Significantly
Transaction Monitoring is expected to be an important solution in AML solutions, which involves identifying suspicious transactions involving money laundering, and analysis and due diligence of a customer's transactions. KYT (Know Your Transactions) is a solution used to identify potentially risky transactions, with the aim of identifying risky transactions to detect transactions involving money laundering and other financial fraud.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Exhibit Maximum Growth
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit maximum growth in the Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market during the forecast period, due to the several innovations done by the regional players coupled with initiatives taken by the regional government to heighten the security of the financial landscape of the countries in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several solution providers globally, such as SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv, and many more. Also, several small and medium-sized companies are emerging in the market, and are raising funds, which is expected to help them create innovative solutions in the market. Also, the existing market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to boost their market presence.
June 2020 - Banco Santander signed an agreement with ThetaRay, under which Banco Santander will deploy ThetaRay's anti-money laundering (AML) solution. The solution is expected to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators, and Know Your Customer (KYC) data of the bank to detect transactions involved in money laundering activities.
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Digital/Mobile Payment Solutions
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations for Compliance Management
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5.1 By Solutions
5.1.1 Know Your Customer (KYC) Systems
5.1.2 Compliance Reporting
5.1.3 Transaction Monitoring
5.1.4 Auditing & Reporting
5.1.5 Other Solutions (Fraud Detection and Protection, Case Management)
6.1.1 SAS Institute, Inc.
6.1.2 NICE Ltd.
6.1.3 Experian Ltd.
6.1.4 BAE Systems PLC.
6.1.5 Fair Isaac Corporation
6.1.6 ACI Worldwide, Inc.
6.1.7 Fiserv, Inc.
6.1.8 Oracle Corporation
6.1.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6.1.10 Refinitiv Ltd.
6.1.11 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
6.1.12 Profile Software S.A.
