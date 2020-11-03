Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



The primary factor driving the growth of the market is increasing instances of money laundering cases across the globe. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forecast, the amount of money that has been laundered globally amounts to approximately 2- 5% of the global GDP.



Key Market Trends



Transaction Monitoring Solution is Expected to Grow Significantly



Transaction Monitoring is expected to be an important solution in AML solutions, which involves identifying suspicious transactions involving money laundering, and analysis and due diligence of a customer's transactions. KYT (Know Your Transactions) is a solution used to identify potentially risky transactions, with the aim of identifying risky transactions to detect transactions involving money laundering and other financial fraud.

Also, technologies like Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and many others are significantly driving the adoption of such solutions. Hence, several AML companies are leveraging these technologies to expand their market presence. In August 2019, Telindus planned to introduce a KYT solution, which is expected to leverage the power of AI, and the solution aims at responding to the AML and PSD2 regulations.

Several companies are forming strategic collaborations to harness the expertise and technologies of other companies and strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Refinitiv collaborated with Napier to jointly offer next-generation transaction monitoring solution designed to help financial institutions efficiently combat money laundering threats and detect emerging financial crimes and threats. Such instances and initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of transaction monitoring solutions in the AML solution market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Exhibit Maximum Growth



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit maximum growth in the Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market during the forecast period, due to the several innovations done by the regional players coupled with initiatives taken by the regional government to heighten the security of the financial landscape of the countries in the region.

Companies in the region are increasingly integrating technologies, such as AI, ML, and automation in their AML solutions to boost market growth. For instance, in March 2020, 3i Infotech Limited launched an advanced AML solution, AMLOCK Analytics, which is equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Language (ML). AMLOCK Analytics uses various statistical methods and machine learning algorithms to derive analyses and predictions based on institution-specific historical data.

Also, several regional banks and financial institutions are collaborating with global AML solution providers to deploy their solutions, which will help them maintain compliance. For instance, in December 2019, a Taiwan-based company, Chailease, collaborated with NICE Actimize to deploy its anti-money laundering compliance platform. The solution will enable Chailease to utilize advanced analytics and machine-learning technologies and increase efficiency in maintaining regulatory compliance. Such initiatives and collaborations are expected to boost the growth of the AML market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several solution providers globally, such as SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv, and many more. Also, several small and medium-sized companies are emerging in the market, and are raising funds, which is expected to help them create innovative solutions in the market. Also, the existing market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to boost their market presence.



June 2020 - Banco Santander signed an agreement with ThetaRay, under which Banco Santander will deploy ThetaRay's anti-money laundering (AML) solution. The solution is expected to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators, and Know Your Customer (KYC) data of the bank to detect transactions involved in money laundering activities.

November 2019 - Singapore-based AML solution start-up, TookiTaki, generated a USD 11.7 million funding. The funding is expected to aid the company in developing machine learning financial compliance and anti-money laundering software for the banking sector.

September 2019 - Symphony AyasdiAI launched Ayasdi AML, an advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solution that significantly boosts efforts to combat fraudulent money laundering schemes. Ayasdi AML uses machine learning technology to increase detection accuracy and reduce investigative volumes by more than 20%.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Digital/Mobile Payment Solutions

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations for Compliance Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions

5.1.1 Know Your Customer (KYC) Systems

5.1.2 Compliance Reporting

5.1.3 Transaction Monitoring

5.1.4 Auditing & Reporting

5.1.5 Other Solutions (Fraud Detection and Protection, Case Management)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Software

5.2.2 Services

5.3 By Deployment Model

5.3.1 On-Cloud

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAS Institute, Inc.

6.1.2 NICE Ltd.

6.1.3 Experian Ltd.

6.1.4 BAE Systems PLC.

6.1.5 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.1.6 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

6.1.7 Fiserv, Inc.

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.10 Refinitiv Ltd.

6.1.11 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

6.1.12 Profile Software S.A.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22rpsm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900