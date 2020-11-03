Houston, TX, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August, BKD CPAs & Advisors announced that Tom Watson would become BKD’s next CEO upon Ted Dickman’s retirement on May 31, 2021. This change created a chain reaction of new leadership opportunities. Kimberly McKay will succeed Watson as regional managing partner (RMP) for the South Region, effective June 1, 2021.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Kimberly for many years—first in our roles as health care partners and eventually as managing partners. I’ve always been impressed with Kimberly’s professionalism, creativity and commitment to developing our professionals. I can’t wait to see the success she helps bring to our South Region,” said Watson.

As Houston’s managing partner, McKay has expanded BKD’s services and provided rewarding career opportunities within the firm. In addition, she is a recognized leader in the health care industry and has been instrumental in serving many of the firm’s top health system clients. “Kimberly has been a champion and trailblazing mentor for BKD’s SKY initiative, which focuses on developing the leadership skills necessary to enhance the firm’s inclusion and diversity,” said Dickman.

While she notes Watson is leaving big shoes to fill, McKay said she is eager to collaborate with other firm leaders on strategic initiatives and provide Unmatched Client Service® in today’s changing business environment.

“I’m excited and humbled to take on the South RMP role as Tom transitions into being our next CEO,” McKay said. “It’s been a pleasure working with Tom and seeing the region flourish in response to his consistent innovative and strategic leadership. We continue to have a tremendous opportunity throughout the South Region to expand our footprint and increase the positive impact we have on our clients. By leveraging our talented local professionals, plus the solutions from our National Advisory Services practice, I’m confident we can help solve our clients’ most complex problems.”

In 2009, Kimberly was appointed to the national American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Health Care Entities Expert Panel, which focuses on identifying health care audit and accounting issues to bring to the Financial Reporting Executive Committee and was the panel’s chair from 2014 to 2018. In 2014, she was appointed to the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Principles & Practices Board. She currently chairs the AICPA’s Health Care Entities Revenue Recognition Task Force, and in January 2018, she was appointed to FASB’s Not-for-Profit Advisory Committee (NAC).

“Kimberly has always been top of mind when considering the talented leaders at BKD. We are blessed to have her strong capabilities at the table,” said Watson.

