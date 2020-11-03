New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wildland Firefighting Fueling the Western European Firefighter PPE Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982281/?utm_source=GNW

Increased safety concerns with regard to cancer-causing carcinogens have resulted in the standardization of washing cycle after each fire intervention.



Thus, firefighter PPE, especially turnout gears, with wash-friendly features are expected to see higher acceptance.Growth in the helmets segments is driven by increased preference for helmet ergonomics, lightweight helmets with short peaks, and better integration of the helmet with SCBA face pieces. Jet-style (Type B) helmets are widely preferred in countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and France, while countries such as Germany and Austria, which have a high influx of voluntary firefighters, have a greater adoption of Type A helmets. Growth in the SCBA segment is expected to be driven by increased adoption of telemetry, GPS, and thermal imaging, resulting in higher price and improved safety and performance. The rising trend toward military-style, lightweight, flexible boots is expected to drive the growth of firefighter fire boots in Western Europe. The fire gloves segment is expected to be driven by innovation such as higher washability and thermal and cut resistance. Gloves with added fluid- and chemical-resistant properties are in high demand. The top 3 manufacturers have a market share of 24.1% by total revenue generated in the Western European firefighting PPE market. MSA leads the total market, with a market share of 9.0%, followed by Haix (with 7–8%) and Draeger (with 6.5–7.5%). Germany constitutes the largest market, with approximately 39.0% of firefighter PPE revenue share in Western Europe. Volunteer firefighters constitute approximately 97% of the total market in the country; therefore, firefighter PPE, with their price-performance balance, are in high demand. The Western European region is categorized by companies with regional dominance. As Western Europe is a mature market, with an influx of global companies, competitive rivalry is enormous. Acquisitions are expected to lead to both product portfolio and geographical expansion. Notable acquisitions and mergers include 3M’s acquisition of Scott Safety in 2017 and Minerva Robusto’s acquisition of Jolly Scarpe in 2016.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982281/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001