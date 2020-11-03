Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioabsorbable Stents Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains market segments categorized on the basis of material, application, end user and geography. The bioabsorbable stents market is classified on the basis of material used for manufacturing the products including polymeric and metallic.



Despite the progression in normal metallic stents, there have been concerns on stent thrombosis and mismatch of stent with vessel size. To overcome these roadblocks biodegradable stents came into existence in the recent years and is expected to considerably replace traditional stents. They eradicate the need for dual anti-platelet therapies and treat coronary artery diseases more efficiently.



Bioabsorbable implant stents can be used as a delivery device for agents such as drugs and genes, and will perhaps play a role in the treatment of vulnerable plaque. Increasing occurrences of coronary and peripheral artery diseases coupled with increased commercialization of these products especially in the developed nations is driving the growth of the market. This market report is classified on the basis of various parameters.



Increasing focus on clinical trials of stents, aging population and technological advancements in treatments are the key drivers for the market growth. Metal bioabsorbable stents are luring the medical device providers as they have the potential to perform similarly to stainless steel metal stents. So far, two bioabsorbable metal alloys have been commercialized for this application: iron and magnesium. Zinc is being investigated and has been proven more efficient with fewer side effects. North America and Europe held major shares due to product availability, high standards of healthcare and constant innovation related to stents.



