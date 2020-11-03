Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the automotive adaptive front lighting market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The global automotive adaptive front lighting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 52% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems, favorable government policies, increasing installation of led lights in cars, and customers' inclination towards comfort and safety features.
A total 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the automotive adaptive front lighting market, then read this report.
The study includes the automotive adaptive front lighting market size and forecast for the global automotive adaptive front lighting market through 2024, segmented by technology, end use, and region.
Some of the features of the report include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Technology
3.3.1: Xenon
3.3.2: LED
3.3.3: Laser
3.3.4: OLED
3.4: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by End Use
3.4.1: Small cars
3.4.2: Compact cars
3.4.3: Mid-Sized cars
3.4.4: Luxury cars
3.4.5: SUVs & Crossovers
3.4.6: Light commercial vehicles
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Region
4.2: North American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market.
4.2.1: Market by Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.
4.2.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.
4.2.3: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
4.3: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
4.3.1: Market by Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.
4.3.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.
4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, UK, and Italy.
4.4: APAC Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
4.4.1: Market Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.
4.4.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.
4.4.3: Market by Country: China, Japan, and India.
4.5: ROW Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
4.5.1: Market by Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.
4.5.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.
4.5.3: Market by Country: Brazil, and Turkey.
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by End Use
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Hella
7.2: Magneti Marelli
7.3: Koito Manufacturing
7.4: Valeo
7.5: Stanley Electric
7.6: Neolite ZKW
7.7: Continental
7.8: De Amertek
7.9: Denso Corporation
7.10: Johnson Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct92l0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: