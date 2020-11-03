Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the automotive adaptive front lighting market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The global automotive adaptive front lighting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 52% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems, favorable government policies, increasing installation of led lights in cars, and customers' inclination towards comfort and safety features.



A total 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the automotive adaptive front lighting market, then read this report.



The study includes the automotive adaptive front lighting market size and forecast for the global automotive adaptive front lighting market through 2024, segmented by technology, end use, and region.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive adaptive front lighting market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by technology, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Global automotive adaptive front lighting market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for adaptive front lighting in the global automotive adaptive front lighting market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, adaptive front lighting in the global automotive adaptive front lighting market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive adaptive front lighting market by technology (xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED), end use (small cars, compact cars, mid-sized cars, luxury cars, SUVs and crossovers, and light commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive adaptive front lighting market? What are the business risks and threats to the automotive adaptive front lighting market? What are emerging trends in this adaptive front lighting market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive adaptive front lighting market? What are the new developments in the automotive adaptive front lighting market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this automotive adaptive front lighting market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive adaptive front lighting area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this, automotive adaptive front lighting market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Technology

3.3.1: Xenon

3.3.2: LED

3.3.3: Laser

3.3.4: OLED

3.4: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by End Use

3.4.1: Small cars

3.4.2: Compact cars

3.4.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.4.4: Luxury cars

3.4.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.4.6: Light commercial vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market.

4.2.1: Market by Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.

4.2.3: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

4.3: European Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

4.3.1: Market by Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.

4.3.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.

4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, UK, and Italy.

4.4: APAC Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

4.4.1: Market Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.

4.4.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.

4.4.3: Market by Country: China, Japan, and India.

4.5: ROW Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

4.5.1: Market by Technology: Xenon, LED, Laser, and OLED.

4.5.2: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles.

4.5.3: Market by Country: Brazil, and Turkey.



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Hella

7.2: Magneti Marelli

7.3: Koito Manufacturing

7.4: Valeo

7.5: Stanley Electric

7.6: Neolite ZKW

7.7: Continental

7.8: De Amertek

7.9: Denso Corporation

7.10: Johnson Electric



