This report provides valuable information, analyses, statistics and insights into the mobile infrastructure in markets of the Middle East, including the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Mobile infrastructure in the Middle East has by far the highest population coverage compared to fixed broadband and the region is highly dependent on mobile services. In times of crisis, the ability to remain connected becomes even more essential to society and the economy in general.
This reliance on telecommunications infrastructure and services has been highlighted throughout the world during the COVID-19 outbreak, including in the Middle East where many countries have required citizens to shelter-at-home. This has placed increased demand on telecoms infrastructure with people working and studying remotely. The operators have experienced a surge in demand for bandwidth and this, in turn, has led to a renewed push to either upgrade 4G networks or fast-track 5G developments.
In order to roll-out new networks efficiently and in a cost effective manner, the publisher observes that many operators in the Middle East are beginning to utilise the benefits of infrastructure sharing. Mobile tower sharing, for example, has become a viable strategy in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Recent developments:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Impact of COVID-19
2 Regional market comparison
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Infrastructure sharing
2.3 Mobile broadband infrastructure coverage
2.4 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
2.5 Mobile subscriber statistics
3 Countries leading 5G developments
3.1 United Arab Emirates
3.2 Qatar
3.3 Saudi Arabia
