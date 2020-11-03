Coloplast A/S

2019/20

Announcement of full-year financial results 2019/20

(01 October 2019 - 30 September 2020)

Back to organic growth in Q4 2019/20. In 2020/21 we expect 7-8% organic growth and 31-32% EBIT margin.

Organic growth of 2% in Q4. Reported revenue in DKK was down by 1% to DKK 4,590 million. Organic growth for the full year was 4% and reported revenue in DKK increased by 3% to DKK 18,544 million.

Organic growth rates by business area for the financial year 2019/20: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 6%, Interventional Urology -7% and Wound & Skin Care 1%.

Organic growth for the full year was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the cancellation of elective procedures which had a significant negative impact on the US Interventional Urology business, as well as a negative impact on the Wound & Skin Care business, particularly in China and UK Chronic Care. The Chronic Care business in the US and Emerging markets delivered largely stable underlying growth throughout the year.

Organic growth in Q4 was negatively impacted by flat growth in several countries in Europe due to limited growth in new patients, particularly in the UK Chronic business. Emerging markets growth in Q4 was flat, negatively impacted by Russian tender orders in the comparison period.

EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 5,854 million for the full year, a 5% increase, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 32% against 31% last year. The development reflects strong cost control during the COVID-19 outbreak, but also sustained investments in growth opportunities and innovation.

ROIC after tax before special items was 46% for the full year against 48% last year. Excluding the impact from IFRS 16, ROIC after tax before special items would have been 48% - on par with last year.

New strategy “Strive25 – Sustainable Growth Leadership” presented in September with an emphasis on innovation, US and China. New long-term financial guidance issued of 7-9% organic growth p.a. and EBIT margin of more than 30% in constant currencies. Long-term underlying market growth is not expected to be impacted by COVID-19 and is unchanged at 4-5%.

The health and safety of the company’s employees and continuity of service to customers continue to be the key priority during these globally challenging times.

The Board of Directors recommends that the shareholders attending the annual general meeting approve a year-end dividend of DKK 13.00 per share. In addition to the dividend of DKK 5.00 per share paid out in connection with the half-year results, this brings the total dividend for the year to DKK 18.00 per share, as compared with DKK 17.00 per share last year.

Financial guidance for 2020/21

We expect organic revenue growth of 7-8% at constant exchange rates. Reported growth in DKK is expected to be 4-5%.

The reported margin in DKK is expected to be 31-32%. The EBIT margin guidance reflects additional incremental investments of up to 2% of revenue for innovation and sales and marketing initiatives and continued prudent cost management.

Capital expenditure is expected to be around DKK 1.1 billion.

The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%.

