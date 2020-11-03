Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Warranty Market by Coverage, Application, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in awareness for extended warranty for brown goods such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets drive market growth



Owing to the fact that many products have a hefty price tag associated with them, consumers are often worried about safety of their electronic products post expiry of seller's warranty.



Therefore, provision of extended warranty also helps in rebuilding customer loyalty and thus increased awareness for extended warranty is propelling market growth. However, owing to decline in sales of PCs since last few years, the coverage of extended warranty policy for PC units has reduced, which is therefore hampering market growth.



Moreover, unit shipment for PCs have declined globally, which limits growth of the extended warranty market. On the contrary, extended warranty providers have numerous opportunities such as to offer value added services to their customers and expand product & service offerings by executing partnerships.



In addition, developing economies offer significant opportunities for insurers to expand their business by strengthening policies to support the development of extended warranty in the region. Furthermore, increase in purchases of consumer electronics, home appliances, and wearable devices in emerging economies is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market ASSURANT, INC., American International Group, Inc., AXA, AmTrust Financial, Asurion. CARCHEX, CarShield, LLC, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, Edel Assurance, and SquareTrade, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



