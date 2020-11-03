Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial telematics market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019



Commercial telematics refers to the technological solution used for long-distance transmission of information in commercial automobiles. It is used for monitoring the location and movement of vehicles through global positioning systems (GPS) and on-board diagnostic systems to track vehicle diagnostics. It is also used for monitoring trailers and non-motorized assets and alerting the fleet manager in case of any unauthorized movement.



Apart from this, commercial telematics also offers insurance risk assessment, maintenance insights and safety tracking. Insurance providers use this technology to monitor driver behavior that enables them to determine risk factors and adjust insurance policies accordingly.



Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of smart transportation systems is stimulating the growth of the market. Due to the increasing utilization of digital devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, automobile manufacturers are integrating sophisticated connectivity solutions to provide more accurate insights about the vehicles. These solutions also aid in improving vehicle efficiency, facilitating smart routing and tracking, providing on-road assistance and enhancing the driver's overall experience.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of open-source frameworks for commercial telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. For instance, Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) is a technology-neutral system that is designed to conveniently integrate back-end components and make technical adjustments in commercial vehicles.



Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to mandate commercial vehicle tracking, along with the development of video-based telematics, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global commercial telematics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial telematics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial telematics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial telematics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Commercial Telematics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6. Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

6.1.2.2 Driver Management

6.1.2.3 Insurance Telematics

6.1.2.4 Safety and Compliance

6.1.2.5 V2X Solutions

6.1.2.6 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Professional services

6.2.2.2 Managed services

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by System Type

7.1 Embedded

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tethered

7.3 Smartphone Integrated



8 Market Breakup by Provider Type

8.1 OEM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Transportation and Logistics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.3 Government and Utilities

9.4 Travel and Tourism

9.5 Construction

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

AirIQ Inc.

Bridgestone Corporation

General Motors Company

Geotab Inc.

Masternaut Limited. (Michelin)

Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd.

Octo Telematics

Omnitracs LLC

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG).

