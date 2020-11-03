BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Given the merger between HC Group Holdings II, Inc. (“Option Care”) and BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip”) to form Option Care Health on August 6, 2019, comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Option Care only and incorporate BioScrip results from August 6, 2019 prospectively. Further, as reported on February 3, 2020, the Company completed a reverse 1-for-4 stock split in the first quarter and, as a result, all per share data below is reported incorporating the effect of the reverse stock split as if it was effective for all periods reported.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $781.6 million, up 27% compared to $615.9 million in the third quarter of 2019

Gross profit of $174.2 million, or 22.3% of net revenue, up 26% compared to $137.8 million, or 22.4% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019

Net income of $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $42.8 million, or $0.26 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.2 million, up 70% compared to $34.8 million in the third quarter of 2019

Cash flow from operations of $48.3 million compared to a cash outflow of $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019

Cash balances of $140.0 million at the end of the third quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $175.0 million revolver

Subsequent to the third quarter, the Company entered into new, multi-year national provider contracts with both Centene and Cigna

Comparable revenue growth for the quarter is approximately 13% when considering the impact and timing of the merger as well as harmonization of accounting policies, with chronic therapies growth over prior year in the mid teens and acute therapies flat to prior year. Additionally, the Company continues to make significant progress on merger-related integration efforts and expects to be complete with integration efforts, other than technology harmonization, by the end of the year.

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter was very productive for Option Care Health as we continue to serve patients relying on us for critical infusion therapies while also laying the foundation for sustained organic growth. Despite a very challenging operating environment, the team continues to rise to the challenge and reinforce the reliability and dedication of the Option Care team.”

Update on the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the Company’s operations. New patient referrals increased relative to the second quarter for both acute and chronic therapies and referral levels overall in the third quarter exceed pre-Covid levels. Chronic patient referrals showed the largest improvement in the quarter, as patient migrations to treatment in the home or alternate site continued and referrals for newer therapies also increased. Option Care Health continues to incur higher expenses related to both the procurement of personal protection equipment and medical supplies as well as with respect to its clinical labor.

As previously disclosed, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economics Security Act (the “Cares Act”), the Company received approximately $11.7 million from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund in the second quarter which it fully returned in the third quarter. The cash receipt was reflected in the second quarter results as a cash inflow from financing activities and subsequently as a cash outflow from financing activities in the third quarter. There was no impact on the Company’s results from operations related to the receipt and return of the funds.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

For the full year, the Company expects to generate between $216 million and $220 million in Adjusted EBITDA and at least $80 million in free cash flow, defined by the Company as net change in ending cash balance compared to the cash balance at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.





Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)





(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,047 $ 67,056 Accounts receivable, net 320,920 324,416 Inventories 155,478 115,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,030 51,306 Total current assets 676,475 558,654 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 113,017 133,198 Intangible assets, net 359,766 385,910 Goodwill 1,428,610 1,425,542 Other noncurrent assets 90,622 86,243 Total noncurrent assets 1,992,015 2,030,893 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,668,490 $ 2,589,547 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 290,206 $ 221,060 Other current liabilities 142,967 108,944 Total current liabilities 433,173 330,004 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,162,836 1,277,246 Other noncurrent liabilities 78,985 75,470 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,241,821 1,352,716 Total liabilities 1,674,994 1,682,720 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 993,496 906,827 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,668,490 $ 2,589,547

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET REVENUE $ 781,609 $ 615,880 $ 2,227,897 $ 1,589,638 COST OF REVENUE 607,456 478,107 1,729,395 1,252,281 GROSS PROFIT 174,153 137,773 498,502 337,357 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,000 133,475 377,198 315,815 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,597 16,023 54,892 36,142 Total operating expenses 139,597 149,498 432,090 351,957 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 34,556 (11,725 ) 66,412 (14,600 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (24,583 ) (21,509 ) (84,102 ) (44,117 ) Other, net (7,554 ) (5,984 ) (5,958 ) (4,661 ) Total other expense (32,137 ) (27,493 ) (90,060 ) (48,778 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,419 (39,218 ) (23,648 ) (63,378 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 756 3,576 2,267 (3,269 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,663 $ (42,794 ) $ (25,915 ) $ (60,109 ) Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.40 )

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (25,915 ) $ (60,109 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 60,054 38,997 Other non-cash adjustments 39,503 21,446 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,496 71,029 Inventories (39,602 ) (6,212 ) Accounts payable 66,508 (36,157 ) Other (2,316 ) (12,424 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 101,728 16,570 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (12,871 ) (13,150 ) Other investing cash flows 541 636 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (700,170 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,330 ) (712,684 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt — 981,050 Retirement of debt obligations (125,000 ) (226,738 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 118,934 — Deferred financing costs — (36,538 ) Other financing cash flows (10,341 ) (5,262 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (16,407 ) 712,512 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 72,991 16,398 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 67,056 36,391 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 140,047 $ 52,789

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)



