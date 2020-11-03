New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Medical Waste Management Market in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982275/?utm_source=GNW





Key medical waste management methods, incineration and autoclaving, will continue to lead in actual tons waste managed, but changing conditions create an opportunity for new services and treatment methods. These conditions include pressure from COVID-19, the global push for sustainable and circular economies, as well as growing regulation and its enforcement worldwide, but most specifically in developing economies.



As a result, there is increasing interest in no-burn solutions, on-site solutions, and autoclave alternatives, such as microwave and ozone. The global medical waste management market, historically, has been led by aging populations. With older populations increasing their overall shares in North America and Europe, and future aging anticipated in Asia-Pacific, the need for greater capacity and more efficient medical waste management is clear. Available and affordable capacity to meet customer demand in their regions becomes crucial to meeting this demand. A mismatch between supply and demand, or regulation and enforcement, will result in uncaptured market revenues. Market participants must be informed of the various market landscapes to ensure they meet locations of market growth with globally leading capabilities, but a locally relevant value proposition.This research service investigates the medical waste management market in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, which is segmented into three main revenue categories: incineration, autoclave, and other treatment. With an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study further delivers visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline, which identifies opportunities in vision and strategy and brand and demand. The leading stakeholders in the market, including key service providers, regulators, and customers have contributed to this research. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecasted period (2020-2024).

Author: Seth Cutler

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982275/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001