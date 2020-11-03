Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Skills Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soft skills training market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019



Soft skills refer to a combination of people and communication skills, personality traits, attitudes, career preferences and social and emotional intelligence. Individuals undertake professional training to enhance these skills and navigate the professional environment to achieve personal and business goals.



The training is offered through offline and web-based platforms and can aid in improving customer service, employee retention, increasing sales and job satisfaction and overall productivity of the individual. However, in comparison to hard technical skills, soft skills are more personality-focused, but they can also be applied for time management, conflict-resolution, problem-solving, critical thinking, organization development and leadership.



Rapid urbanization, along with the growing requirement to minimize the skill gap among professionals across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the market growth. Organizations are emphasizing on providing high-quality training modules to their employees for encouraging holistic development and faster achievement of goals.



Furthermore, new employees are enrolled for soft skills training programs to inculcate the skills of delegation, cohesiveness and collaboration, which is also contributing to the market growth. Individuals are also increasingly investing in upgrading their skills and learning soft skills to attract more lucrative professional opportunities.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) with the training modules, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies offer repeatable and reusable content and are able to identify the specific requirement of each individual.



Other factors, including rising expenditure on digital learning and acquiring new skills by the masses, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global soft skills training market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global soft skills training market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soft skills training market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the soft skill type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the channel provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sourcing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global soft skills training market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Soft Skills Training Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Soft Skill Type

6.1 Management and Leadership

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Administration and Secretarial

6.3 Communication and Productivity

6.4 Personal Development

6.5 Teamwork

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Channel Provider

7.1 Corporate/ Enterprise

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Academic/ Education

7.3 Government



8 Market Breakup by Sourcing

8.1 In-house

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Outsourced



9 Market Breakup by Delivery Mode

9.1 Online

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Offline



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Hospitality

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 Retail

10.5 Media and Entertainment

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Inc.and Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

D2L Corporation

edX Inc.

New Horizons Worldwide LLC

NIIT Limited

Pearson PLC

QA Limited

Skillsoft Corporation.

