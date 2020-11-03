Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Invoicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-invoicing market grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2014-2019
Electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing, refers to the generation of electronic bills through a digital platform during an exchange of goods and services.
E-invoicing can also be deployed through the cloud and on-premises solutions that offer various other benefits, such as improved invoice accuracy and data quality, reduced instances of delayed payments and faster invoice-processing time and transparency. Apart from this, it aids in convenient tracking of business transactions and minimizing the costs associated with system design, customization, implementation, training and maintenance.
Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications and retail industries, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, product vendors are also offering flexible e-invoicing solutions to support the frequently changing operational patterns.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of web and software-based invoicing applications that can be integrated with the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive analytics tools, are contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, including the increasing adoption of blockchain technology to ensure the security of documents, along with the emerging trend of document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Looking forward, the global e-invoicing market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global E-Invoicing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Channel
6.1 B2B
6.2 B2C
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 Cloud-based
7.2 On-premises
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Energy and Utilities
8.2 FMCG
8.3 E-Commerce
8.4 BFSI
8.5 Government
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3pgjq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: