The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 7%, globally, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market are surge in demand for home care and personal care products and growing awareness toward health hazards, caused due to the usage of conventional and inorganic surfactants.
The home care products application is expected to dominate the global alkyl polyglycoside market, over the forecast period.
Europe represents the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.
Key Market Trends
Home Care Products Application to Dominate the Market
Alkyl polyglycoside surfactants are widely known for their high biodegradability, eco-friendly nature, and ability to be easily hydrolyzed. Such favorable properties contribute to the growing demand for alkyl polyglycoside, in several home care products applications.
Europe to Dominate the Market Studied
The growth of the personal care and cosmetic industry, particularly in major European countries, coupled with consumer preferences toward using natural home care products, is driving the consumption of alkyl polyglycoside in Europe.
Competitive Landscape
The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market is partially consolidated in nature, with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, FENCHEM, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Surge in Demand for Home Care and Personal Care Products
4.1.2 Growing Awareness Toward Health Hazards Caused due to Usage of Conventional and Inorganic Surfactants
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Fatty Alcohol
5.1.2 Sugar
5.1.3 Cornstarch
5.1.4 Vegetable Oil
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Personal Care and Cosmetics
5.2.2 Home Care Products
5.2.3 Industrial Cleaners
5.2.4 Agricultural Chemicals
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Clariant AG
6.4.3 Croda International PLC
6.4.4 FENCHEM
6.4.5 LG Household & Healthcare Ltd
6.4.6 Shanghai Fine Chemical
6.4.7 Spec-Chem Industry Inc.
6.4.8 The Dow Chemical Company
6.4.9 Yangzhou Chenhua New Material Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
