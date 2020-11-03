Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 7%, globally, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market are surge in demand for home care and personal care products and growing awareness toward health hazards, caused due to the usage of conventional and inorganic surfactants.



The home care products application is expected to dominate the global alkyl polyglycoside market, over the forecast period.



Europe represents the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.



Key Market Trends



Home Care Products Application to Dominate the Market



Alkyl polyglycoside surfactants are widely known for their high biodegradability, eco-friendly nature, and ability to be easily hydrolyzed. Such favorable properties contribute to the growing demand for alkyl polyglycoside, in several home care products applications.

Population growth, urbanization, changing living standards, and rising per capita income, among other factors, have been significantly affecting the demand for home care products, such as laundry detergents, soaps, and fabric conditioners.

In developed regions, like Europe and North America, automated washing machines are widely prevalent and used for laundry operations. Household detergents hold a major share in the alkyl polyglycoside market.

Moreover, people are becoming more conscious about increasing the efficacy and efficiency of laundry operations, which, in turn, have been surging the demand for home care products. As non-ionic surfactants, like alkyl polyglycoside surfactants, are the primary raw materials used in the production of detergents, the growing demand for laundry detergents around the world is expected to boost the market growth.

An unprecedented surge in demand for hand sanitizers and surfactants, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has created a surge for essential commodities, globally.

Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding the manufacturing of products and maintenance of hygiene and safety standards in the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries have resulted in players emphasizing on manufacturing processes, as well as workplace safety. Even a minor contamination during product manufacturing may lead to hazardous health issues.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the demand for alkyl polyglycoside from home care products application is expected to considerably increase, over the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market Studied



The growth of the personal care and cosmetic industry, particularly in major European countries, coupled with consumer preferences toward using natural home care products, is driving the consumption of alkyl polyglycoside in Europe.

Germany represents the largest personal care and cosmetic market in Europe, followed by France and the United Kingdom. Drug stores are observed as the largest distribution channel in the beauty and personal care industry in Germany, owing to their convenient location and a wide selection of mass-market beauty brands. Moreover, the significant growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is expected to aid the demand for the product.

Growing awareness among consumers toward the importance of naturally derived products in the home care products applications is likely to boost the market size. Several players are observed to put in continuous efforts in manufacturing product derived renewable sources, by decreasing the use of potentially harmful chemicals, such as parabens, phthalates, and aluminum salts.

The industry has been regulated by stringent regulations by regional authorities, such as REACH, CEFIC, and ECHA, regarding environment hazards of inorganic surfactants. The robust adoption of this bio-based surfactant considering the product's relatively low toxicity further complies with regulations of the regional enforcement authorities.

Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for alkyl polyglycoside is expected to increase in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market is partially consolidated in nature, with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, FENCHEM, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Surge in Demand for Home Care and Personal Care Products

4.1.2 Growing Awareness Toward Health Hazards Caused due to Usage of Conventional and Inorganic Surfactants

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Fatty Alcohol

5.1.2 Sugar

5.1.3 Cornstarch

5.1.4 Vegetable Oil

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Personal Care and Cosmetics

5.2.2 Home Care Products

5.2.3 Industrial Cleaners

5.2.4 Agricultural Chemicals

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Clariant AG

6.4.3 Croda International PLC

6.4.4 FENCHEM

6.4.5 LG Household & Healthcare Ltd

6.4.6 Shanghai Fine Chemical

6.4.7 Spec-Chem Industry Inc.

6.4.8 The Dow Chemical Company

6.4.9 Yangzhou Chenhua New Material Co. Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



