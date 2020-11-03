New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Increasing Adoption of Low-cost Devices with Simple Designs in Response to COVID-19 to Disrupt the US & EU-5 Ventilator Market, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982274/?utm_source=GNW

This study assesses the revenue growth impact on different ventilator market segments. It also analyzes future growth opportunities for industry participants in light of the following strategic imperatives – geopolitical chaos due to the pandemic situation and the increasing number of critical care patient admits requiring ventilator use; adoption of disruptive technologies for ventilator designs and assistive technologies; and increasing competition due to the widening demand-supply gap and relaxed regulations. Further, this study provides an evaluation of 9 different growth opportunities from the perspectives of supply chain optimization, technology focus, vertical expansion, customer and branding, new product development and others. Three examples of key growth opportunities evaluated are:

• Remote ventilator surveillance for better care management,

• Strategic geographic expansion for improving market access, and

• Targeted brand positioning for improved market penetrationSupply chain disruption, excess of low-cost and sub-standard ventilators, and shortage of trained healthcare staff are seen as key market restraints.

