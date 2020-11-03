Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Acid Esters Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for fatty acid esters is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand from food industry across the globe and as well as rising demand for personal care products are driving the market growth. On the flip-side, availability of cheap substitutes is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Growing awareness and preference towards biodiesels are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for largest market owing to the increasing demand from countries such as China, India and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from Personal Care and Cosmetics Application
Fatty acid esters find a wide range of applications in the cosmetic industry and are more commonly used as emollients and thickeners, leading to higher demand in the market.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fatty acid esters during the forecast period. In countries like China, India, and Japan due to the growing demand for surfactants, personal care, and cosmetics, the demand for fatty acid esters has increased in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The fatty acid esters market is partially fragmented in nature with the presence of various players in the market. Some of the major companies in the fatty acid esters market include KLK OLEO, Cargill, Incorporated, Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Merck KGaA, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Food Industry
4.1.2 Rising Demand for the Personal Care Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Cheap Substitutes
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Medium Chain Triglycerides
5.1.2 Glyceryl Monostearate
5.1.3 Isopropyl Esters (Palmitate and Myrsitate)
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Personal Care and Cosmetics
5.2.2 Food Processing
5.2.3 Lubricants
5.2.4 Surfactants
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American eChem Inc.
6.4.2 Cargill, Incorporated
6.4.3 CHEMRA COMPANY
6.4.4 Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd
6.4.5 KLK OLEO
6.4.6 Merck KGaA
6.4.7 Oleon NV
6.4.8 RIKEN VITAMIN Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Seydel Companies
6.4.10 Stepan Company
6.4.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Preference Toward Bio-diesels
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq3p4c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: