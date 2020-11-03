Built in 2018, the state-of-the-art building features a low office finish, wide column spacing with a speed bay, and convenient load configurations, ideal for quick movement and distribution of goods.

Built in 2018, the state-of-the-art building features a low office finish, wide column spacing with a speed bay, and convenient load configurations, ideal for quick movement and distribution of goods.

Dallas, TX, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 133,160 square foot Class A distribution center in Indianapolis, Indiana within the highly competitive Carmel submarket. Sealy purchased the property from IBC Real Estate Investments for an undisclosed amount.

Located just 30 minutes north of downtown Indianapolis, the property is strategically positioned in the center of Indiana and the epicenter of Midwest U.S. travel. Indiana, a global logistics leader, benefits from the convergence of eight major interstates which makes it the national leader in pass-thru highways. In fact, 80 percent of the U.S. population is within a one-day drive, while 40 major cities are within just an eight-hour drive. Housing the second-largest FedEx air hub worldwide, the sixth-largest U.S. cargo system, and the best U.S. airport, Indiana is a clear front-runner in logistics, and therefore, quality distribution real estate assets.

The best-in-class asset is among few competitive products in the highly trafficked submarket, which has continued to experience industrial demand as companies take advantage of its transportation efficiencies. Built in 2018, the Class A building features a low office finish, wide column spacing with a speed bay, and convenient load configurations, ideal for quick movement and distribution of goods.

“Despite disruptions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, vacancy rates in the Indianapolis MSA have remained steady over the past twelve months. This superior asset and its long-term, credit-worthy tenants are a testament to the strength of the logistics hub. Sealy & Company is pleased to add another indispensable Indianapolis distribution facility to its portfolio,” says Jason Gandy, Managing Director of Investment Services.

The deal was led by Mr. Gandy with the assistance of Davis Gibbs of his investment services team. The duo and their supporting team members worked closely with Alex Cantu of Colliers International to purchase the asset.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

Attachments

Kayte Hollowell Sealy & Company 3186983112 KayteH@Sealynet.com