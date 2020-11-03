HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) (the “Company” or “Frank’s”) today reported financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Third quarter net loss of $27.8 million, a 19% improvement compared to the prior quarter.



Third quarter revenue of $84.4 million with strong performance in the Tubulars segment partially offsetting declines in the Tubular Running Services segment related to drilling activity declines quarter over quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.0) million improving from the prior quarter reflecting incremental margin improvement predominately driven by continued realization of cost reduction measures.



Third quarter cash flows from operating activities of $21.2 million and free cash flow generation of $15.7 million driven by continued cost reductions, tax refunds and working capital improvements.



Year over year cost reductions expected to exceed 25% of total cost base and reflect savings of approximately $60 million of indirect and SG&A support costs.



Repeat winner of 2020 World Oil Award for Health, Safety, Environmental/Sustainable Development Offshore Award for its SKYHOOK® Wireless Cement Line Make Up Device, with an additional two tools finalists in award categories.

“Our third quarter results continued to reflect the effects of the historic industry downturn created by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Despite the unprecedented and historic customer spending reductions, this quarter’s performance demonstrated our ability to operate more efficiently while delivering high quality solutions to our customers. Our revenue was resilient in the quarter benefiting from strong results in our Tubulars segment that partially offset the effect of drilling activity declines on our Tubular Running Services segment. From a cost perspective, we continued to focus on things within our control, and our cost reduction efforts enabled us to improve adjusted EBITDA despite challenging market conditions. Our efforts to permanently realign the support cost structure of our business are continuing to take hold. The actions we have taken this year, while difficult, have reduced our indirect cost structure by more than $50 million permanently,” said Michael Kearney, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We also believe there will be more savings to harvest in 2021 as we implement our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) information system, and we will continue to be laser focused on further improving our already strong balance sheet. Our cost control efforts, operational efficiency, capital expenditure controls, and working capital improvements all contributed to another quarter of strong free cash flow generation.”

Mr. Kearney continued, “As we turn our attention to the fourth quarter, we continue to see an improving revenue backdrop from the current depressed levels. We expect near-term activity levels to be driven by the return of rigs to the marketplace, the start-up of previously delayed work, and the commencement of certain projects scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter. We see these trends continuing into 2021 and believe next year will provide for stronger overall financial results.

“On the technology front, the Frank’s International SKYHOOK® Wireless Cement Line Make Up Device was recently named the winner of the 2020 World Oil Awards in the category of “Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development – Offshore.” This tool eliminates the need for hands-on intervention of cementing line make-ups high in the derrick, which increases efficiency and eliminates the dangerous potential for falls and dropped objects. In addition to this achievement, Frank’s had two additional technologies, the iCAM® Connection Analyzed Make-up System, and the BRUTE-FORCETM System, also honored as award finalists.

“Frank’s continues to generate value for our customers by offering technological solutions that safely reduce the time to drill, case, cement and complete wells. As a recent example, Frank’s deployed 1000-Ton Drilling Slips on behalf of a major operator in the Caribbean. These Drilling Slips feature a unique design that enables tripping and drilling at optimal speeds, increased reliability under high current and rig heave conditions, and resistance to slip crush. The operator noted a decrease in drill pipe connection times leading to overall program time and cost savings, as well as a reduction of red zone personnel, as a direct result of incorporating this technology.

“These awards and nominations demonstrate our commitment to safety and efficiency by bringing innovative tools to the marketplace for our customers, as well as reflect the environmental, social and governance centric values of the company,” concluded Mr. Kearney.

Segment Results

Tubular Running Services

Tubular Running Services revenue totaled $52.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $62.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $102.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Both the sequential and year over year decreases were primarily driven by continued customer spending reductions and associated drilling activity declines in response to Covid-19 and depressed oil prices, which were partially offset by improved activity levels in the Caribbean due to rig redeployments.

Segment adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.0 million, or 2% of revenue, compared to $4.1 million, or 7% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020, and $23.9 million, or 23% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was due to revenue declines and lower activity levels in most of our operating regions.

Tubulars

Tubulars revenue in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $16.5 million, compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was the result of higher product sales during the quarter in the Gulf of Mexico region and in certain international markets, where the company has placed an expanded focus.

Segment adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.8 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $0.7 million, or 8% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020, and $0.5 million, or 4% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

Cementing Equipment

Cementing Equipment revenue totaled $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $25.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year over year revenue decrease was primarily related to reduced customer activity levels in both the U.S. onshore and offshore markets. During the third quarter, we experienced sequential improvement in the U.S. offshore market, which was primarily offset by continued weakness in U.S. land. International growth in this segment is expected to exceed 35% in 2020 over the prior year partially offsetting significant declines experienced in the U.S. onshore market.

Segment adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million, or 23% of revenue, compared to $0.9 million, or 6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020, and $3.0 million, or 12% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019. The sequential increase in third quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven by more profitable international and U.S. offshore activity and reduced operating costs.

Profit Improvement Actions Update

The Company is expecting to realize reductions in its cost structure of more than 25% year over year, which includes approximately $90 million of operational cost savings and $60 million of indirect and SG&A support cost savings.

In the fall of 2019, the Company announced a Profitability Improvement Program ("PIP") with a goal of saving $30 million in 2020 and an additional $15 million in 2021 related to indirect and SG&A savings. We are pleased to share that the cost reductions we expect to achieve specific to those support costs are now expected to yield savings of approximately $60 million in 2020, double the original estimate.

The Company remains focused on improving profitability every quarter and has placed a strong focus on incremental efficiencies that can be gained in 2021. We will be prepared to speak to those incremental 2021 savings in future quarters.

Other Financial Information

Cash expenditures related to property, plant and equipment and intangibles totaled $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter, demonstrating efforts to further reduce capital spending. Year to date capital expenditures have totaled $25.7 million and the Company estimates total capital expenditures for the full year 2020 to be approximately $30 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $205.9 million compared to $192.9 million as of the prior quarter, an improvement of $13.0 million. The Company had no outstanding debt as of quarter end. Company liquidity as of September 30, 2020 totaled $236.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents and $30.2 million of availability under the Company’s credit facility. For the third quarter of 2020, the Company generated operating cash flow of $21.2 million resulting in free cash flow of $15.7 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company generated $25.3 million of operating cash flow.

Income tax expense for the quarter totaled $6.4 million compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter. The decline in income tax expense is due to a change in the geographical mix of income.

The financial measures provided that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are defined and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.” Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com .

FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Services $ 66,418 $ 74,583 $ 119,572 $ 246,084 $ 362,069 Products 17,999 11,518 20,845 47,926 78,410 Total revenue 84,417 86,101 140,417 294,010 440,479 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization Services 56,574 61,051 86,745 197,005 255,769 Products 13,733 8,286 14,247 36,007 57,850 General and administrative expenses 18,665 22,286 26,921 67,634 96,358 Depreciation and amortization 15,950 17,252 21,482 52,920 70,637 Goodwill impairment — — — 57,146 — Severance and other charges, net 3,549 5,162 5,222 29,436 6,492 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (308 ) (650 ) 603 (898 ) 984 Operating loss (23,746 ) (27,286 ) (14,803 ) (145,240 ) (47,611 ) Other income (expense): Tax receivable agreement (“TRA”) related adjustments — — — — 220 Other income, net 109 156 1,620 2,291 2,818 Interest income (expense), net (93 ) 178 563 618 1,757 Foreign currency gain (loss) 2,334 1,693 (3,872 ) (5,865 ) (4,050 ) Total other income (expense) 2,350 2,027 (1,689 ) (2,956 ) 745 Loss before income taxes (21,396 ) (25,259 ) (16,492 ) (148,196 ) (46,866 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,395 8,986 7,297 (182 ) 20,370 Net loss $ (27,791 ) $ (34,245 ) $ (23,789 ) $ (148,014 ) $ (67,236 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 226,143 225,853 225,415 225,951 225,043





FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Tubular Running Services $ 52,926 $ 62,327 $ 102,277 $ 204,750 $ 306,971 Tubulars 16,483 8,741 12,519 37,766 53,510 Cementing Equipment 15,008 15,033 25,621 51,494 79,998 Total $ 84,417 $ 86,101 $ 140,417 $ 294,010 $ 440,479 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Tubular Running Services $ 982 $ 4,049 $ 23,884 $ 18,336 $ 67,019 Tubulars 1,806 681 456 3,883 8,502 Cementing Equipment 3,376 886 3,031 6,806 9,854 Corporate (7,151 ) (7,308 ) (11,350 ) (24,645 ) (42,533 ) Total $ (987 ) $ (1,692 ) $ 16,021 $ 4,380 $ 42,842





FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,900 $ 195,383 Restricted cash 1,524 1,357 Accounts receivables, net 99,821 166,694 Inventories, net 82,817 78,829 Assets held for sale 3,479 13,795 Other current assets 7,584 10,360 Total current assets 401,125 466,418 Property, plant and equipment, net 286,340 328,432 Goodwill 42,785 99,932 Intangible assets, net 8,770 16,971 Deferred tax assets, net 16,874 16,590 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,108 32,585 Other assets 29,770 33,237 Total assets $ 813,772 $ 994,165 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 91,514 $ 120,321 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,795 7,925 Deferred revenue 144 657 Total current liabilities 99,453 128,903 Deferred tax liabilities 1,418 2,923 Non-current operating lease liabilities 21,656 24,969 Other non-current liabilities 22,802 27,076 Total liabilities 145,329 183,871 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,863 2,846 Additional paid-in capital 1,085,160 1,075,809 Accumulated deficit (369,140 ) (220,805 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,560 ) (30,298 ) Treasury stock (19,880 ) (17,258 ) Total stockholders’ equity 668,443 810,294 Total liabilities and equity $ 813,772 $ 994,165







FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (148,014 ) $ (67,236 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 52,920 70,637 Equity-based compensation expense 8,434 8,238 Goodwill impairment 57,146 — Loss on asset impairments and retirements 20,532 4,268 Amortization of deferred financing costs 291 274 Deferred tax provision (benefit) (1,783 ) 3,887 Provision for (recovery of) bad debts 980 (27 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (898 ) 984 Changes in fair value of investments 218 (1,935 ) Unrealized gain on derivative instruments — (349 ) Other (380 ) (566 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 63,307 9,872 Inventories (3,625 ) (14,191 ) Other current assets 2,567 2,537 Other assets 667 179 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22,486 ) (7,844 ) Deferred revenue (513 ) 110 Other non-current liabilities (4,048 ) (353 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,315 8,485 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (25,722 ) (26,979 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 7,037 353 Purchase of investments — (20,304 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 2,832 46,739 Other (356 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (16,209 ) (191 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings — (5,110 ) Treasury shares withheld for taxes (1,125 ) (1,874 ) Treasury share repurchase (1,498 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of ESPP shares 934 1,752 Deferred financing costs — (184 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,689 ) (5,416 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,267 2,684 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,684 5,562 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 196,740 186,212 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 207,424 $ 191,774

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which may be used periodically by management when discussing the Company’s financial results with investors and analysts. The accompanying schedules of this press release provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented because management believes these metrics provide additional information relative to the performance of the Company’s business. These metrics are commonly employed by financial analysts and investors to evaluate the operating and financial performance of the Company from period to period and to compare it with the performance of other publicly traded companies within the industry. You should not consider adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Because adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may be defined differently by other companies in the Company’s industry, the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss before goodwill impairment and severance and other charges, net, net of tax. The Company defines adjusted net loss per share as net loss before goodwill impairment and severance and other charges, net, net of tax, divided by diluted weighted average common shares. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, net, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit or expense, asset impairments, gain or loss on disposal of assets, foreign currency gain or loss, equity-based compensation, the effects of the tax receivable agreement, unrealized and realized gains or losses and other non-cash adjustments and other charges or credits. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to assess its financial performance because it allows the Company to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of its capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), income tax, foreign currency exchange rates and other charges and credits. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Please see the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 84,417 $ 86,101 $ 140,417 $ 294,010 $ 440,479 Net loss $ (27,791 ) $ (34,245 ) $ (23,789 ) $ (148,014 ) $ (67,236 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 57,146 — Severance and other charges, net 3,549 5,162 5,222 29,436 6,492 Interest (income) expense, net 93 (178 ) (563 ) (618 ) (1,757 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,950 17,252 21,482 52,920 70,637 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,395 8,986 7,297 (182 ) 20,370 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (308 ) (650 ) 603 (898 ) 984 Foreign currency (gain) loss (2,334 ) (1,693 ) 3,872 5,865 4,050 TRA related adjustments — — — — (220 ) Charges and credits (1) 3,459 3,674 1,897 8,725 9,522 Adjusted EBITDA $ (987 ) $ (1,692 ) $ 16,021 $ 4,380 $ 42,842 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1.2 )% (2.0 )% 11.4 % 1.5 % 9.7 %

_______________________________

(1) Comprised of Equity-based compensation expense (for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: $2,773, $3,515 and $2,647, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: $8,434 and $8,238, respectively), Unrealized and realized (gains) losses (for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: $113, $111 and $(1,382), respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: $(1,480) and $(2,073), respectively) and Investigation-related matters (for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: $573, $48 and $632, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: $1,771 and $3,357, respectively).





FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Tubular Running Services $ 982 $ 4,049 $ 23,884 $ 18,336 $ 67,019 Tubulars 1,806 681 456 3,883 8,502 Cementing Equipment 3,376 886 3,031 6,806 9,854 Corporate (7,151 ) (7,308 ) (11,350 ) (24,645 ) (42,533 ) (987 ) (1,692 ) 16,021 4,380 42,842 Goodwill impairment — — — (57,146 ) — Severance and other charges, net (3,549 ) (5,162 ) (5,222 ) (29,436 ) (6,492 ) Interest income (expense), net (93 ) 178 563 618 1,757 Depreciation and amortization (15,950 ) (17,252 ) (21,482 ) (52,920 ) (70,637 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,395 ) (8,986 ) (7,297 ) 182 (20,370 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 308 650 (603 ) 898 (984 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) 2,334 1,693 (3,872 ) (5,865 ) (4,050 ) TRA related adjustments — — — — 220 Charges and credits (1) (3,459 ) (3,674 ) (1,897 ) (8,725 ) (9,522 ) Net loss $ (27,791 ) $ (34,245 ) $ (23,789 ) $ (148,014 ) $ (67,236 )

_______________________________

(1) Comprised of Equity-based compensation expense (for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: $2,773, $3,515 and $2,647, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: $8,434 and $8,238, respectively), Unrealized and realized gains (losses) (for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: $(113), $(111) and $1,382, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: $1,480 and $2,073, respectively) and Investigation-related matters (for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: $573, $48 and $632, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: $1,771 and $3,357, respectively).





FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,169 $ 26,398 $ 25,874 $ 25,315 $ 8,485 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 5,463 10,291 9,739 25,722 26,979 Free cash flow $ 15,706 $ 16,107 $ 16,135 $ (407 ) $ (18,494 )



