Double-Digit Net Sales, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA1 and EPS Growth



Record Net Sales, Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted Net Income1

Builders FirstSource and BMC Merger Proceeding On Schedule



RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales increased 13.1% to a record $1,090.3 million

Gross profit increased 7.2% to a record $273.1 million

SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales declined 190 basis points to 17.9%

Net income increased 33.6% to $44.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 improved by 32.9% to a record $99.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 140 basis points to 9.1%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 32.0%, or $0.16, to $0.66

Adjusted net income per diluted share 1 increased 44.8%, or $0.26, to a record $0.84

increased 44.8%, or $0.26, to a record $0.84 Total liquidity was approximately $648.5 million, which included $286.2 million of cash and $362.3 million of borrowing capacity under the revolver, with no debt maturities until 2024.

“BMC delivered record third quarter results, including double-digit net sales and net income growth, and record gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted Net Income1,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “These strong results were driven by strong demand in our single-family homes and pro remodel segments and higher lumber pricing, combined with solid execution against our four-pillar strategy, including our BMC Operating System-led productivity and cost savings initiatives. The double- digit sales growth led to sales in the third quarter exceeding $1 billion for the first time in our Company’s history. In conjunction with this momentum, we remain vigilant about keeping our associates, suppliers and customers safe as the pandemic continues to evolve.”

Mr. Flitman continued, “Looking ahead, I am even more excited about the strategic combination with Builders FirstSource, which remains on track to close in late 2020 or early 2021, and I believe it will deliver meaningful shareholder value in the years to come.”

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see the discussion and tables included in this press release under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Third Quarter 2020 Summary of Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019

Variance

Net sales $ 1,090,343 $ 964,249 $ 126,094 Net income and EPS Net income (GAAP) $ 44,895 $ 33,597 $ 11,298 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 0.16 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 57,244 $ 38,756 $ 18,488 Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.26 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 99,188 $ 74,658 $ 24,530 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 9.1 % 7.7 % 1.4 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,027 $ 69,105 $ (15,078 )





Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales increased 13.1% to a record $1,090.3 million, primarily driven by growth from price inflation of 10.0%, acquisitions of 3.5% and Core Organic Growth of 0.6%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of 1.0% from closed facilities.

Gross profit increased 7.2% to $273.1 million. Gross profit as a percentage of sales (gross margin) was 25.0%, compared to 26.4% for the third quarter of 2019. The 140 basis point decline in gross margin was driven by a decrease in the gross margin in the lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories, and a higher percentage of net sales being derived from lumber and lumber sheet goods. Gross margins in our lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories were lower due to a significant increase in commodity costs, which increased at a faster rate than our average selling prices.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased 2.4% or $4.6 million to $195.1 million. This increase was primarily related to an increase of approximately $8.5 million from costs incurred in relation to the merger transaction with Builders FirstSource and $7.6 million related to SG&A expenses of recently acquired businesses. Excluding merger related costs and SG&A from recently acquired businesses, SG&A expenses declined by $11.5 million or 6.0%, primarily related to decreases in employee wages, benefits and other employee-related costs, lower fuel costs and targeted reductions in other costs. SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales declined 190 basis points to 17.9%.

Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, increased $1.4 million to $15.4 million, compared to $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Amortization expense was $5.0 million compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets at recently acquired businesses.



Interest expense was $5.7 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Other income, net, which was derived primarily from state and local tax incentives, interest income and customer service charges, was $3.3 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $44.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share for the quarter, compared to $33.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income 1 increased to $57.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income 1 of $38.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $99.2 million, up 32.9% from the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, was 9.1%, up 140 basis points from the prior year period and was a record for the third quarter.

, defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, was 9.1%, up 140 basis points from the prior year period and was a record for the third quarter. Cash provided by operating activities declined $15.1 million to $54.0 million primarily due to changes in working capital.

Builders FirstSource and BMC Transaction

On August 27, 2020, Builders FirstSource, Inc. and BMC announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Builders FirstSource and BMC will combine in an all-stock merger transaction to create the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services. Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, BMC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. Upon completion of the merger, existing Builders FirstSource shareholders will own approximately 57% and existing BMC shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The merger is expected to be tax free for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The transaction is expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021, subject to, among other things, the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction requires the approval of shareholders of both Builders FirstSource and BMC.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of September 30, 2020 was approximately $648.5 million, which included $286.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $362.3 million of borrowing availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company has no long-term debt maturities until 2024.

Capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2020, net of proceeds from the sale of property, equipment and real estate, totaled $21.3 million which was down $0.1 million from the prior year period. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to replace aged assets and support increased sales volume and facility, technology and automation investments to support our operations. Cash provided by operating activities declined $15.1 million to $54.0 million primarily due to changes in working capital. For the first nine months, cash provided by operating activities increased $8.8 million to $207.2 million. The Company continues to focus on cash generation.

Stock Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of stock. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $54.2 million of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization, which expires in November 2020.

Conference Call Information

BMC will broadcast a pre-recorded conference call which will be available on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Prior to the call, an earnings release presentation will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website ir.buildwithbmc.com in the “Events and Presentations” tab under the heading “Presentation Archive.” The pre-recorded conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). The passcode for the pre-recorded call and replay is 13712113. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The pre-recorded call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2020.

The webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.buildwithbmc.com and will be available for approximately 90 days.

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With $3.6 billion in 2019 net sales, BMC is one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and services spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,090,343 $ 964,249 $ 2,991,118 $ 2,736,029 Cost of sales 817,261 709,482 2,228,086 2,019,363 Gross profit 273,082 254,767 763,032 716,666 Selling, general and administrative expenses 195,143 190,579 557,010 546,116 Depreciation expense 11,767 10,501 34,990 30,117 Amortization expense 5,016 4,552 15,045 13,237 Impairment of assets — 115 2,255 644 211,926 205,747 609,300 590,114 Income from operations 61,156 49,020 153,732 126,552 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,744 ) (5,773 ) (17,880 ) (17,385 ) Other income, net 3,289 3,540 9,128 10,159 Income before income taxes 58,701 46,787 144,980 119,326 Income tax expense 13,806 13,190 34,434 29,680 Net income $ 44,895 $ 33,597 $ 110,546 $ 89,646

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic 67,141 66,685 67,001 66,681 Diluted 67,967 67,361 67,725 67,240 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.50 $ 1.65 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 1.63 $ 1.33





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,221 $ 165,496 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,671 and $8,318 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 393,735 325,741 Inventories 413,031 331,969 Contract assets 36,422 32,125 Income taxes receivable — 7,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,239 66,818 Total current assets 1,205,648 929,653 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 366,444 345,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 131,868 139,907 Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 170,200 185,049 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 385 580 Goodwill 295,390 297,146 Other long-term assets 7,599 8,300 Total assets $ 2,177,534 $ 1,906,101

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable $ 300,075 $ 189,644 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 116,285 117,825 Contract liabilities 44,980 31,094 Income taxes payable 10,395 — Interest payable 9,572 4,759 Current portion: Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3,210 5,577 Operating lease liabilities 27,635 26,147 Insurance reserves 16,746 16,328 Total current liabilities 528,898 391,374 Insurance reserves 43,287 43,536 Long-term debt 346,659 346,032 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 4,689 6,959 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 113,572 120,832 Deferred income taxes 22,613 15,195 Other long-term liabilities 15,309 661 Total liabilities 1,075,027 924,589 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 69.0 million and 68.3 million shares issued, and 67.2 million and 66.8 million outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 690 683 Additional paid-in capital 702,045 687,255 Retained earnings 430,736 320,190 Treasury stock, at cost, 1.8 million and 1.5 million shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (30,964 ) (26,616 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,102,507 981,512 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,177,534 $ 1,906,101





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 110,546 $ 89,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 45,702 39,722 Amortization of intangible assets 15,045 13,237 Amortization of debt issuance costs 952 1,124 Deferred income taxes 7,418 4,857 Non-cash stock compensation expense 11,110 9,177 Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate (518 ) (1,839 ) Other non-cash adjustments 2,395 2,314 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net of allowances (68,365 ) (24,068 ) Inventories (81,004 ) (494 ) Accounts payable 121,405 68,456 Other assets and liabilities 42,508 (3,715 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 207,194 198,417 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and real estate (71,037 ) (67,582 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and real estate 1,258 4,444 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired — (85,780 ) Insurance proceeds — 107 Net cash used in investing activities (69,779 ) (148,811 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facility 144,000 110,987 Repayments of proceeds from revolving credit facility (144,000 ) (110,987 ) Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program (1,416 ) (16,446 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (4,613 ) (5,094 ) Other financing activities, net (10,661 ) (5,530 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,690 ) (27,070 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 120,725 22,536 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 165,496 150,723 End of period $ 286,221 $ 173,259





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Net Sales by Product Category

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

(in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Core

Organic

Growth (a) Millwork, doors & windows $ 299,812 27.5% $ 285,750 29.6% 4.9% 2.0% Structural components 185,910 17.1% 175,344 18.2% 6.0% 3.1% Lumber & lumber sheet goods 383,626 35.2% 274,908 28.5% 39.5% 3.7% Other building products & services 220,995 20.2% 228,247 23.7% (3.2)% (7.1)% Total net sales $ 1,090,343 100.0% $ 964,249 100.0% 13.1% 0.6%





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

(in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Core

Organic

Growth (a) Millwork, doors & windows $ 883,480 29.5% $ 796,807 29.1% 10.9% 4.4% Structural components 510,789 17.1% 483,575 17.7% 5.6% 2.3% Lumber & lumber sheet goods 935,582 31.3% 798,722 29.2% 17.1% 1.4% Other building products & services 661,267 22.1% 656,925 24.0% 0.7% (4.4)% Total net sales $ 2,991,118 100.0% $ 2,736,029 100.0% 9.3% 1.0%

Net Sales by Customer Type

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

(in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Core

Organic

Growth (a) Single-family homebuilders $ 811,081 74.4% $ 718,690 74.5% 12.9% 0.8% Remodeling contractors 143,536 13.2% 115,756 12.0% 24.0% 5.0% Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 135,726 12.4% 129,803 13.5% 4.6% (4.9)% Total net sales $ 1,090,343 100.0% $ 964,249 100.0% 13.1% 0.6%







Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

(in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Core

Organic

Growth (a) Single-family homebuilders $ 2,188,240 73.2% $ 2,064,382 75.5% 6.0% (1.2)% Remodeling contractors 375,904 12.6% 314,277 11.5% 19.6% 7.1% Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 426,974 14.2% 357,370 13.0% 19.5% 8.7% Total net sales $ 2,991,118 100.0% $ 2,736,029 100.0% 9.3% 1.0%





(a) Core Organic Growth is calculated as the total change in net sales excluding the estimated impact of changes in commodity-related prices, the net sales of non-comparable acquired or closed operations and changes in selling days, as applicable.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense (income), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, merger-related costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs and other items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus merger-related costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, other items and after tax effecting those items.

Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares.

Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analysis, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in conjunction with GAAP results. Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

(unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 44,895 $ 33,597 $ 110,546 $ 89,646 Interest expense 5,744 5,773 17,880 17,385 Interest income (224 ) (1,047 ) (1,146 ) (2,832 ) Income tax expense 13,806 13,190 34,434 29,680 Depreciation and amortization 20,453 18,535 60,747 52,959 Merger-related costs 8,488 — 9,150 — Non-cash stock compensation expense 4,612 3,014 11,110 9,177 Acquisition and integration costs (a) 1,377 1,524 4,566 6,294 Business reorganization costs (b) 37 72 3,256 300 Other items (c) — — — (222 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,188 $ 74,658 $ 250,543 $ 202,387 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.1 % 7.7 % 8.4 % 7.4 % Net income $ 44,895 $ 33,597 $ 110,546 $ 89,646 Merger-related costs 8,488 — 9,150 — Non-cash stock compensation expense 4,612 3,014 11,110 9,177 Acquisition and integration costs (a) 1,377 1,524 4,566 6,294 Business reorganization costs (b) 37 72 3,256 300 Other items (d) — 1,635 — 1,413 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (e) (2,165 ) (1,086 ) (5,350 ) (3,674 ) Adjusted net income $ 57,244 $ 38,756 $ 133,278 $ 103,156 Diluted weighted average shares 67,967 67,361 67,725 67,240 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 1.97 $ 1.53



