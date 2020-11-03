TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to announce its next two Esports & Entertainment events, Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience 2020 (“EGLX 2020”) and Pocket Gamer Connects Digital (“PGC Digital”). EGLX 2020 is a free event and will be live streamed from November 10 - 13, 2020 on eglx.com and on Twitch at twitch.tv/lgloyal. PGC Digital is a registration only B2B event and tickets can be purchased at pgconnects.com/digital.



Returning for a 5th year, EGLX 2020 has gone virtual. For four days, from Nov 10-13, EGLX will bring gamers together online, through a fusion of video games, Esports, music, fashion, and lifestyle content and events. Supported by key sponsors, including SpiderTech, G FUEL and TikTok, the event will feature world premieres, unique performances and thrilling competitions, live streamed out live to millions across the globe. Featured talent and performances include: Muselk (9.48M subscribers), Nick Eh 30 (5.4M subscribers), Fresh (6.66M subscribers), Anomaly (2.92M subscribers), xQc (1.13M subscribers), NFL Stars Richard Sherman and Darius Slay, musicians ZHU and Goldlink, and many more!

Schedule Highlights Include:

The Escapist Magazine’s Games Showcase : A 2-day live stream showcase with a focus on both indies & major titles coming to the next-generation consoles. The show will feature exclusive reveals, gameplay trailers and developer diaries, followed by hands-on demos of these games and live interviews with the developers.

Call o f Duty Tournament : Hosted by paraplegic gamer Rocky No Hands, exclusive to paraplegics using a gaming controller designed specifically for them!



The Sims Resource LIVE : The Sims Resource (TSR) and acclaimed designer Louise Goldin will showcase her TSR-exclusive designs live for the EGLX audience. Hosted by Sims content creator Deligracy.



Pocket Gamer Launchpad : Pocket Gamer Launchpad is a brand-new digital event to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games. It offers a new way for publishers and developers to create buzz around their games.

Gamers Got Talent : Several of the most exciting stars in gaming across the US and Canada compete to showcase their unique skills. Judges will determine who has the talent to become the next viral gaming star.

SlayVS : NFL star Darius Slay joins fellow NFL’er Richard Sherman, The Griffin Twins and American Rap Artist Goldlink to play a friendly game of Call of Duty Warzone.

Tori Pareno - The Dating Game : TikTok star and viral personality, Tori Pareno participates in the age-old classic game show, with popular couples in the gaming entertainment universe tasked to answer revealing questions about their relationship.

Rising Stars Final Showdown : Rising Stars will give amateur gamers a shot to be the next gaming celebrity. Contestants will be mentored by Luminosity talent, as well as fight through a gauntlet to impress our influencer judges. The winner will receive a $100,000 Luminosity contract.

Esports Tournaments : Esports is at the core of Live Gaming Culture. Tournaments will include hundreds of participants and talent, and official partnerships with Game Developers.

Pocket Gamer Connects:

The Pocket Gamer community includes avid mobile gamers, developers (including indies), publishers and thousands of industry professionals worldwide that have attended the international conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects, since 2014. PGC provides an important platform for mobile gaming enthusiasts to connect, engage and interact, while providing valuable industry leading, expert content and discussion around the mobile gaming scene. The Pocket Gamer community is just one of many video game enthusiast communities that makes up Enthusiast Gaming’s platform that engages with 300 million gamers monthly across Web, YouTube, Esports and Entertainment.

From November 9-13, PGC Digital will host its 4th virtual mobile games event of the year. Because of its unique position at the crossroads of the mobile games industry, PGC attracts an A list of sponsors and industry supporters including Microsoft, Facebook Gaming, Unity and G – Star to name a few. During the five-day event over 1,500 attendees will tune in to 200 expert speakers delivering panel discussions and keynote addresses on 16 different tracks and topics, industry trends, growth, hyper-casual games, monetization, game development, publishing, and more. Lastly, and true to its name, the event will continue to “connect” its community through its online meeting system and is expected to generate over 2,000 meetings amongst mobile games industry participants.

PG Connects is an international series of B2B events for the mobile games industry. More than 26,000 industry professionals have attended the PG Connects international conference series since 2014. Since then, the roadshow has landed in the UK, Canada, USA, Finland, Hong Kong, Jordan and India as well as our online series. For more information or to register for PGC Digital visit https://www.pgconnects.com/digital/

Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming commented, "Enthusiast Gaming became the largest gaming network in North America and the UK by creating unique fan experiences for Gen Z and Millennial gamers. The content we provide on our websites and YouTube channels provide the bedrock where gamers interact with each other, get breaking news, follow their favourite influencers, and show support for their Esports teams. EGLX and Pocket Gamer Connects, are two of our most valuable communities and embodies our commitment to creating unique and authentic gaming experiences."

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world's largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company's business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast's gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast's talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast's entertainment business includes Canada's largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com).

