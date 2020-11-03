Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Stamping Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal stamping market is poised to grow by $ 28.41 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on metal stamping market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of precision metal stamping.

The metal stamping market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of 3d printing and additive fabrication as one of the prime reasons driving the metal stamping market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The metal stamping market report covers the following areas:

  • Metal stamping market sizing
  • Metal stamping market forecast
  • Metal stamping market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal stamping market vendors that include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc. Also, the metal stamping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
  • American Industrial Co.
  • CIE Automotive SA
  • Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co.
  • Klesk Metal Stamping Co.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Nelson-Miller Inc.
  • Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

