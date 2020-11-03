Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Actuators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric actuators market is poised to grow by USD 843.86 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on electric actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft, increasing use of electric actuator in industrial robots and automation and growing demand for smart actuators.



The electric actuators market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased benefits of electric actuator over hydraulic or pneumatic actuator as one of the prime reasons driving the electric actuators market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of electric actuator in smart homes and increasing demand from renewable energy sources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report covers the following areas:

Electric actuators market sizing

Electric actuators market forecast

Electric actuators market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric actuators market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, SMC Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the electric actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

LINAK AS

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotork Plc

Siemens AG

SMC Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

