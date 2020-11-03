New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Analysis of ADAS Features in the Latin American (LATAM) Passenger Vehicle (PV) Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982272/?utm_source=GNW

Many Latin American countries have some of the most severe road fatality figures in the developing world and thus the region presents enormous opportunities for the introduction of new technologies that can help reduce those figures.



This study explores the different trends that are influencing the strategies that OEMs in Latin America are adopting to introduce advanced driving assistive systems (ADAS) features in their vehicle portfolios across multiple vehicle segments and selected countries in the region (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru).Some of the trends discussed in the study include the impact of local regulations on vehicle safety and homologation standards, such as Brazil’s “Rota 2030” roadmap for enhancing vehicle safety and efficiency.



The study also discusses the different OEM’s product strategies in terms of ADAS adoption across multiple segments and benchmarks each OEM’s strategy, competitive positioning, and portfolio offerings to identify those that are more advanced and ahead in the region. The OEM scope covers the 2019-2020 catalogs for 13 volume OEMs (Ford, GM, VW, Peugeot, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Fiat, Jeep, Nissan, and KIA).



Finally, the study provides a vision towards 2025 of the respective OEMs’ tentative ADAS portfolios for the region and highlights key strategic imperatives for a competitive ADAS product strategy.

